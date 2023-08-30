Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (August 29, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 46,770.42
High: 47,478.61
Low: 46,598.23
Net Change: 708.19
Volume (000): 111,052
Value (000): 6,935,563
Makt Cap (000) 1,640,157,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,817.65
NET CH (-) 98
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,822.70
NET CH (-) 80.7
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,218.62
NET CH (-) 108.92
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,042.41
NET CH (-) 148.47
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,321.44
NET CH (-) 77.57
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,780.74
NET CH (-) 162.15
------------------------------------
As on: 29-Aug-2023
====================================
