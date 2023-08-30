KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (August 29, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 46,770.42 High: 47,478.61 Low: 46,598.23 Net Change: 708.19 Volume (000): 111,052 Value (000): 6,935,563 Makt Cap (000) 1,640,157,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,817.65 NET CH (-) 98 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,822.70 NET CH (-) 80.7 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,218.62 NET CH (-) 108.92 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,042.41 NET CH (-) 148.47 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,321.44 NET CH (-) 77.57 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,780.74 NET CH (-) 162.15 ------------------------------------ As on: 29-Aug-2023 ====================================

