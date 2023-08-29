BAFL 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.55%)
BIPL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.31%)
BOP 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
DFML 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.94%)
DGKC 48.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.66%)
FABL 23.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FCCL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
FFL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
GGL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
HBL 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.56%)
HUBC 84.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 5.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.99%)
LOTCHEM 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
MLCF 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.83%)
OGDC 96.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.87%)
PAEL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
PIBTL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.84%)
PPL 72.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.7%)
PRL 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
SILK 0.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.9%)
SSGC 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
TELE 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.71%)
TPLP 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.07%)
TRG 90.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.17%)
UNITY 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,725 Decreased By -49.9 (-1.04%)
BR30 16,566 Decreased By -119.4 (-0.72%)
KSE100 47,038 Decreased By -440.7 (-0.93%)
KSE30 16,692 Decreased By -185.7 (-1.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Mukesh Ambani’s succession planning is a bonus

Reuters Published 29 Aug, 2023 10:16am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

MUMBAI: The bar for Mukesh Ambani to impress is rising, including on succession. India’s richest man used Monday’s annual general meeting to announce his intention to remain chair and managing director of his Reliance Industries for five more years, install his kids onto the board of the $200 billion company and pledge to mentor them.

Ambani wants to avoid the sibling feud that followed his father’s death in 2002. Planning is sensible, yet Reliance shares closed down 1.1%.

Market ambivalence is flattering. The kids are already heavily involved in the business units – Isha is on the board of Reliance Retail and is set to join that of the newly spun-off Jio Financial Services, while Akash chairs telecoms and Anant is part of the materials and renewable energy ventures.

India’s Reliance appoints Ambani children to board in succession plan

They operate alongside professional managers. By sticking around, Ambani can oversee the promised listings of his two consumer businesses.

Here, the top challenge may be getting public shareholders to match the $100 billion valuation the Qataris have set for the shopping unit. As yet there’s no clarity about the timing of these floats.

Another reason for investor apathy was a lack of big reveals. Such meetings ought to be boring for any company regularly communicating its plans to the market, and Reliance offered less of a spectacle than it has in recent years. That’s a welcome evolution too.

Reliance Industries Ltd Mukesh Ambani

Comments

1000 characters

Mukesh Ambani’s succession planning is a bonus

Intra-day update: rupee slips further against US dollar

ECC meeting chaired by Shamshad asks food ministry to help check smuggling, hoarding of sugar

Beneficial owners: Corporate sector asked to retain records for 10 years

Senate panel seeks list of power defaulters

Final decision expected today: PM holds consultations on electricity bills

2022-23: Rs160bn ST collected from power sector

Banking institutions asked to strengthen financial inclusion, gender equality

Minister seeks framework to increase pharma exports to $1bn

Jaranwala, Sargodha incidents: IGP unveils involvement of foreign entities

Attock Jail: Report on IK’s living conditions filed before SC

Read more stories