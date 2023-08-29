BAFL 41.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.33%)
Pakistan

PNSC collaborates with ICAP on youth development

Recorder Report Published 29 Aug, 2023 06:01am

KARACHI: The Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) having contributed towards the national economy of the Pakistan, has now collaborated with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) for the development of the youth of Pakistan and showcase their talent at the Global Stage by enabling them with a unique opportunity to represent and learn in an organization which is the sole flag bearer in the industry of the national economy.

The PNSC is now a registered organization under ICAP training organizations out of practice CA training Scheme. The ceremony was organized on Monday at PNSC Building where registration certificate under the said programme was issued by the President (ICAP) M Ali Latif and Vice President (ICAP) Arsalan Khalid to the Chairman (PNSC) Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed and Executive Director (Finance)/Chief Financial Officer (PNSC) Syed Jarar Haider Kazmi.

The PNSC thanked the ICAP for the swift and smooth registration process and would like to reaffirm its commitment to the partnership by providing valuable and trained professional resources by the end of the tenure.

PNSC ICAP Pakistani youth youth development

