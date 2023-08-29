BAFL 41.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.33%)
BIPL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.07%)
BOP 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.85%)
DFML 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
DGKC 48.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-2.18%)
FABL 23.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.43%)
FCCL 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.68%)
FFL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.21%)
GGL 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 98.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.06%)
HUBC 84.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.05%)
LOTCHEM 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.33%)
MLCF 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.27%)
OGDC 97.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.27%)
PAEL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
PIOC 86.91 Decreased By ▼ -3.22 (-3.57%)
PPL 73.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-2.68%)
PRL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.01%)
SNGP 44.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.15%)
SSGC 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
TELE 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.43%)
TPLP 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
TRG 89.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.51%)
UNITY 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.6%)
BR100 4,775 Decreased By -42.4 (-0.88%)
BR30 16,686 Decreased By -270.1 (-1.59%)
KSE100 47,479 Decreased By -192.6 (-0.4%)
KSE30 16,877 Decreased By -93.5 (-0.55%)
Chinese stocks up on support steps but off early highs

Reuters Published 29 Aug, 2023 06:01am

SHANGHAI: Chinese stocks closed up on Monday after authorities announced a package of measures to boost investor confidence, but the market erased most of the strong opening gains amid broader concerns about a stuttering economy.

China’s blue-chip CSI 300 Index was up 1.2% at the close, some distance from the 5.5% jump at the market open. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index ended nearly 1% higher after opening up 3.1%.

Beijing introduced a slew of measures over the weekend to shore up the market, as part of several other economic support steps over the past few weeks.

The finance ministry said it was halving stamp duty on stock trading. Reuters had reported on Friday that the government was considering a cut.

The measures also include a slower pace of IPOs, further regulations on major shareholders’ share reductions, and lower margin financing requirements.

“The policy package sent a clear signal to boost investor confidence as the market hit the bottom,” said analysts at China Asset Management Co.

Shares rose in most sectors, with securities brokers climbing 2.3%, after jumping more than 10% at the open.

“A reduction in stamp duty would benefit securities brokers directly,” said analysts at BOC International (China) Co, as trading activity could increase after the cut.

