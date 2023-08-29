BAFL 41.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.33%)
Pakistan

Police Awam Saath Saath: USIP announces successful culmination of $3.5m programme

Recorder Report Published 29 Aug, 2023 06:01am

ISLAMABAD: The United States Institute of Peace (USIP), in collaboration with the US Embassy's Office of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement (INL), announced the successful culmination of the three-year $3.5 million Police Awam Saath Saath Program.

This programme, aimed at enhancing the recruitment, retention, and empowerment of women police officers in Pakistan, is a milestone in promoting gender equity within law enforcement.

Throughout the event, attendees had access to informative exhibits showcasing the program's impact on increasing women's representation in the police force and making policing more citizen-centric.

Notable accomplishments of the Police Awam Saath Saath Program include the revision and upgradation of training courses at the National Police Academy, an increase in women's representation in police force by over 20 per cent in both KP and Balochistan through extensive support and training for women police aspirants, establishment of Women Police Councils, training of 1,800 women police officers in Punjab as victim support officers, training of trans-victim support officers from 35 districts in Punjab on trauma-informed policing, and development of gender-sensitive policies and support mechanisms for women officers.

Addressing the audience, USIP's Country Director Imran Khan expressed his satisfaction with the progress made through the programme. "There is a pressing need to make substantial strides in women's empowerment within the policing domain. By empowering women within the police force, we are not only advancing gender equality but also enhancing the overall effectiveness of law enforcement."

Deputy Chief of Mission Andrew Schofer, representing the US Embassy, reiterated the commitment of the United States to support efforts that promote inclusivity and justice. "To all of Pakistan's champions of women in policing, the United States stands with you. We will continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with you to increase the number of female officers, elevate their status, and to champion our common cause of peace, security, and justice for all."

Imran Khan USIP KP and balochistan Awam Saath Saath Program International Narcotics and Law Enforcement

