Business Opportunities Conference: RCCI to spearhead delegation of business community to Cairo

ISLAMABAD: The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) will spearhead a delegation of Pakistani business community to Cairo, Egypt, for the Pakistan-Egypt Business Opportunities Conference.

With participation from Egyptian businessmen, the event is primed to set a new precedent in fostering bilateral economic growth and partnerships.

The conference, organised by RCCI, will witness the convergence of visionary entrepreneurs from both Pakistan and Egypt. As these two nations unite to explore uncharted business territories, the event is poised to be a catalyst for cross-cultural collaboration and mutually beneficial ventures.

Business-to-business (B2B) meetings will provide an exclusive platform for delegates to establish meaningful connections and nurture potential partnerships.

Prior to the conference, RCCI President Saqib Rafiq had a pivotal meeting with Tariq Muhammad Dehroug, the Egyptian Ambassador to Pakistan. Sameh Ahmed El Ghamrawi, Deputy Chief of Mission, Mohamed Saad, Egyptian Defence Attaché, Senior Vice President Muhammad Hamza Sarosh, Chairman IAA Shahraiz Ashraf Malik were also present on the occasion.

The meeting served as an opportunity to discuss the substantial strides made in preparation for the event and highlight the monumental business prospects that await both nations.

With a delegation numbering in the hundreds, the RCCI’s efforts stand as a testament to its commitment to fostering economic growth and international collaborations. The Business Opportunities Conference in Cairo signifies a significant milestone in creating lasting partnerships that transcend geographical boundaries.

