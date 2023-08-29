BAFL 41.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.33%)
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report Published 29 Aug, 2023 07:15am

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (August 28, 2023).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
Sherman Sec.                 Abbott Lab.                              15,000         390.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 15,000         390.00
Alfalah CLSA Sec.            Adamjee Ins.                            850,000          30.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                850,000          30.00
Intermarket Sec.             Air Link Commun                         800,000          24.51
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                800,000          24.51
Alfalah CLSA Sec.            Aisha Steel Mill                        520,000           7.14
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                520,000           7.14
Alfalah CLSA Sec.            Amreli Steels                           244,000          22.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                244,000          22.00
MRA Securities               Attock Refinery                           4,300         241.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  4,300         241.00
Topline Securities           Avanceon Ltd                              9,500          52.39
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  9,500          52.39
MRA Securities               Bankislami Pak.                          20,000          15.10
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 20,000          15.10
MRA Securities               D.G.K.Cement                            150,000          49.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                150,000          49.00
Intermarket Sec.             Dewan Motors                             40,000          14.75
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 40,000          14.75
Adam Securities              Engro CorpXD                             40,000         257.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 40,000         257.50
Alfalah CLSA Sec.            Flying Cement                         7,880,500           9.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              7,880,500           9.00
Adam Securities              Ghani Glass Ltd                       5,600,000          26.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              5,600,000          26.00
Alfalah CLSA Sec.            Ghani Value Glas                        349,000          38.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                349,000          38.00
Intermarket Sec.             Gul Ahmed                               984,500          18.76
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                984,500          18.76
Sherman Sec.                 Hub Power Co.                         1,250,000          88.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              1,250,000          88.00
Sherman Sec.                 IGI Holdings                            330,000          88.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                330,000          88.00
Adam Securities              MCB Bank Ltd                            289,000         139.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                289,000         139.50
Alfalah CLSA Sec.            Mehmood Tex.                            142,600         900.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                142,600         900.00
Intermarket Sec.             National Refinery                        15,000         191.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 15,000         191.00
Intermarket Sec.             Oil & Gas Dev.                          350,000          97.05
Topline Securities                                                    75,000          97.05
MRA Securities                                                        10,000         100.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                435,000          97.12
MRA Securities               Pak Oilfields                            20,000         458.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 20,000         458.00
Intermarket Sec.             Pak Petroleum                           350,000          73.45
Intermarket Sec.                                                      60,000          74.00
Topline Securities                                                     5,000          74.70
MRA Securities                                                       100,000          74.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                515,000          73.63
MRA Securities               Pak.Int.Cont.                            10,000          87.52
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 10,000          87.52
MRA Securities               Pioneer Cement                              500          87.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                    500          87.00
MRA Securities               Roshan Packages                           8,000          11.22
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  8,000          11.22
Sherman Sec.                 Security Paper                           83,000         101.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 83,000         101.00
Sherman Sec.                 Service Global                           67,000          32.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 67,000          32.50
Intermarket Sec.             Shell Pakistan                          200,000         133.24
Intermarket Sec.                                                     300,000         133.24
MRA Securities                                                        50,000         134.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                550,000         133.31
Alfalah CLSA Sec.            Siddiqsons Tin                        1,250,000           7.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              1,250,000           7.00
Topline Securities           Telecard Limited                         51,000           7.03
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 51,000           7.03
Intermarket Sec.             TRG Pak Ltd                              20,000          91.00
Topline Securities                                                    10,000          89.92
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 30,000          90.64
Intermarket Sec.             Unity Foods Ltd                       1,090,000          24.40
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              1,090,000          24.40
===========================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                       23,642,900
===========================================================================================

