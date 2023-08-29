KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (August 28, 2023).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Sherman Sec. Abbott Lab. 15,000 390.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 390.00 Alfalah CLSA Sec. Adamjee Ins. 850,000 30.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 850,000 30.00 Intermarket Sec. Air Link Commun 800,000 24.51 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 800,000 24.51 Alfalah CLSA Sec. Aisha Steel Mill 520,000 7.14 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 520,000 7.14 Alfalah CLSA Sec. Amreli Steels 244,000 22.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 244,000 22.00 MRA Securities Attock Refinery 4,300 241.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,300 241.00 Topline Securities Avanceon Ltd 9,500 52.39 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9,500 52.39 MRA Securities Bankislami Pak. 20,000 15.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 15.10 MRA Securities D.G.K.Cement 150,000 49.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 49.00 Intermarket Sec. Dewan Motors 40,000 14.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 40,000 14.75 Adam Securities Engro CorpXD 40,000 257.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 40,000 257.50 Alfalah CLSA Sec. Flying Cement 7,880,500 9.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,880,500 9.00 Adam Securities Ghani Glass Ltd 5,600,000 26.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,600,000 26.00 Alfalah CLSA Sec. Ghani Value Glas 349,000 38.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 349,000 38.00 Intermarket Sec. Gul Ahmed 984,500 18.76 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 984,500 18.76 Sherman Sec. Hub Power Co. 1,250,000 88.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,250,000 88.00 Sherman Sec. IGI Holdings 330,000 88.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 330,000 88.00 Adam Securities MCB Bank Ltd 289,000 139.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 289,000 139.50 Alfalah CLSA Sec. Mehmood Tex. 142,600 900.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 142,600 900.00 Intermarket Sec. National Refinery 15,000 191.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 191.00 Intermarket Sec. Oil & Gas Dev. 350,000 97.05 Topline Securities 75,000 97.05 MRA Securities 10,000 100.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 435,000 97.12 MRA Securities Pak Oilfields 20,000 458.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 458.00 Intermarket Sec. Pak Petroleum 350,000 73.45 Intermarket Sec. 60,000 74.00 Topline Securities 5,000 74.70 MRA Securities 100,000 74.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 515,000 73.63 MRA Securities Pak.Int.Cont. 10,000 87.52 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 87.52 MRA Securities Pioneer Cement 500 87.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 87.00 MRA Securities Roshan Packages 8,000 11.22 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 8,000 11.22 Sherman Sec. Security Paper 83,000 101.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 83,000 101.00 Sherman Sec. Service Global 67,000 32.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 67,000 32.50 Intermarket Sec. Shell Pakistan 200,000 133.24 Intermarket Sec. 300,000 133.24 MRA Securities 50,000 134.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 550,000 133.31 Alfalah CLSA Sec. Siddiqsons Tin 1,250,000 7.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,250,000 7.00 Topline Securities Telecard Limited 51,000 7.03 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 51,000 7.03 Intermarket Sec. TRG Pak Ltd 20,000 91.00 Topline Securities 10,000 89.92 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 90.64 Intermarket Sec. Unity Foods Ltd 1,090,000 24.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,090,000 24.40 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 23,642,900 ===========================================================================================

