KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (August 28, 2023).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
Sherman Sec. Abbott Lab. 15,000 390.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 390.00
Alfalah CLSA Sec. Adamjee Ins. 850,000 30.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 850,000 30.00
Intermarket Sec. Air Link Commun 800,000 24.51
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 800,000 24.51
Alfalah CLSA Sec. Aisha Steel Mill 520,000 7.14
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 520,000 7.14
Alfalah CLSA Sec. Amreli Steels 244,000 22.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 244,000 22.00
MRA Securities Attock Refinery 4,300 241.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,300 241.00
Topline Securities Avanceon Ltd 9,500 52.39
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9,500 52.39
MRA Securities Bankislami Pak. 20,000 15.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 15.10
MRA Securities D.G.K.Cement 150,000 49.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 49.00
Intermarket Sec. Dewan Motors 40,000 14.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 40,000 14.75
Adam Securities Engro CorpXD 40,000 257.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 40,000 257.50
Alfalah CLSA Sec. Flying Cement 7,880,500 9.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,880,500 9.00
Adam Securities Ghani Glass Ltd 5,600,000 26.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,600,000 26.00
Alfalah CLSA Sec. Ghani Value Glas 349,000 38.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 349,000 38.00
Intermarket Sec. Gul Ahmed 984,500 18.76
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 984,500 18.76
Sherman Sec. Hub Power Co. 1,250,000 88.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,250,000 88.00
Sherman Sec. IGI Holdings 330,000 88.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 330,000 88.00
Adam Securities MCB Bank Ltd 289,000 139.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 289,000 139.50
Alfalah CLSA Sec. Mehmood Tex. 142,600 900.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 142,600 900.00
Intermarket Sec. National Refinery 15,000 191.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 191.00
Intermarket Sec. Oil & Gas Dev. 350,000 97.05
Topline Securities 75,000 97.05
MRA Securities 10,000 100.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 435,000 97.12
MRA Securities Pak Oilfields 20,000 458.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 458.00
Intermarket Sec. Pak Petroleum 350,000 73.45
Intermarket Sec. 60,000 74.00
Topline Securities 5,000 74.70
MRA Securities 100,000 74.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 515,000 73.63
MRA Securities Pak.Int.Cont. 10,000 87.52
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 87.52
MRA Securities Pioneer Cement 500 87.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 87.00
MRA Securities Roshan Packages 8,000 11.22
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 8,000 11.22
Sherman Sec. Security Paper 83,000 101.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 83,000 101.00
Sherman Sec. Service Global 67,000 32.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 67,000 32.50
Intermarket Sec. Shell Pakistan 200,000 133.24
Intermarket Sec. 300,000 133.24
MRA Securities 50,000 134.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 550,000 133.31
Alfalah CLSA Sec. Siddiqsons Tin 1,250,000 7.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,250,000 7.00
Topline Securities Telecard Limited 51,000 7.03
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 51,000 7.03
Intermarket Sec. TRG Pak Ltd 20,000 91.00
Topline Securities 10,000 89.92
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 90.64
Intermarket Sec. Unity Foods Ltd 1,090,000 24.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,090,000 24.40
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 23,642,900
===========================================================================================
