KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (August 28, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
227,657,111 160,381,529 7,956,209,719 5,642,074,295
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 560,165,474 (518,667,318) 41,498,156
Local Individuals 5,555,903,623 (5,827,427,194) (271,523,571)
Local Corporates 3,918,031,784 (3,688,006,369) 230,025,415
===============================================================================
