BAFL 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
BIPL 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-5.42%)
BOP 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.84%)
CNERGY 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
DFML 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.97%)
DGKC 50.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.75%)
FABL 26.47 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.6%)
FCCL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.26%)
FFL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
HBL 100.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.11%)
HUBC 85.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.18%)
HUMNL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.45%)
MLCF 29.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.51%)
OGDC 101.55 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.04%)
PAEL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.31%)
PIBTL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.32%)
PIOC 92.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.72%)
PPL 77.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.9%)
PRL 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SNGP 45.24 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
SSGC 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TELE 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
TPLP 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.17%)
TRG 94.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.67%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,854 Increased By 53.6 (1.12%)
BR30 17,197 Increased By 147.1 (0.86%)
KSE100 47,904 Increased By 485.2 (1.02%)
KSE30 17,054 Increased By 200.8 (1.19%)
South African rand slips before final day of BRICS summit

Reuters Published 24 Aug, 2023 12:23pm

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand slipped in early trade on Thursday, ahead of the final day of the BRICS summit of emerging economies in Johannesburg where the bloc is weighing expansion to give the “Global South” more clout in world affairs.

At 0647 GMT, the rand traded at 18.5200 against the dollar , about 0.2% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar was up about 0.1% against a basket of global currencies.

The rand gained 1.7% on Wednesday after July inflation data came in lower than expected and the greenback fell.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is due to address the media on Thursday morning on the outcomes of the summit of the BRICS nations comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

More than 40 countries have expressed an interest in joining BRICS, say South African officials, and 22 have formally asked to be admitted.

They represent a disparate pool of potential candidates - from Iran to Argentina - motivated largely by a desire to level a global playing field many consider rigged against them and attracted by BRICS’ promise to rebalance the global order.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was stronger in early deals, with the yield down 5 basis points to 10.240%.

