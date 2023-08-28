BAFL 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
BIPL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.08%)
BOP 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
CNERGY 3.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.27%)
DFML 15.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.97%)
DGKC 49.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.91%)
FABL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.84%)
FCCL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.01%)
FFL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.02%)
GGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
HBL 99.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.3%)
HUBC 85.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 5.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.86%)
LOTCHEM 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.67%)
MLCF 29.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.87%)
OGDC 97.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.33%)
PAEL 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PIBTL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PIOC 88.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.64%)
PPL 74.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.78%)
PRL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 44.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.55%)
SSGC 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
TELE 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
TPLP 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
TRG 91.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
UNITY 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.13%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 4,801 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.34%)
BR30 16,840 Decreased By -116.2 (-0.69%)
KSE100 47,639 Decreased By -32.5 (-0.07%)
KSE30 16,943 Decreased By -28 (-0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indonesia central bank plans 2 auctions per week for new certificates

Reuters Published 28 Aug, 2023 10:20am

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s central bank plans to hold two auctions per week for its new certificates, in sales intended to attract capital inflows as well as mop-up excess rupiah liquidity in the domestic financial market, an official said on Monday.

The auctions will be every Wednesday and Friday from mid-September and the frequency can be increased if needed, Edi Susianto, Bank Indonesia’s (BI) head of monetary management, told a press conference.

BI announced the plan to sell the so-called Bank Indonesia Rupiah Securities (SRBI) last week, which will use BI’s holding of government bonds as underlying assets.

This will replace BI’s “Operation Twist” in the bond market, where the central bank had been selling its short-term government bonds and vowing to buy long-term bonds whenever yields rise.

The SRBI will also replace BI’s reverse repurchase auctions as the central bank’s tool of reducing liquidity.

In the first stage, SRBI with 6-, 9- and 12-month tenures will be offered.

The central bank will later expand that to shorter tenures starting from one week, Edi said.

Asked about the return offered on the notes, Edi said: “The rates will be similar, no difference with current reverse repo of government bonds.”

He declined to provide guidance on how much liquidity BI will aim to absorb with the new instrument.

However, BI will continue to try to support economic growth with its liquidity policy, Edi said, calling it “not too tight, but will not be excessive”.

Indonesia central bank

Comments

1000 characters

Indonesia central bank plans 2 auctions per week for new certificates

Intra-day update: rupee stays under pressure against US dollar

Incremental Units Consumption Subsidy: PALSP concerned at ‘discrimination’

ATC grants post-arrest bail to Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir in sedition case

Falls under domain of Ministry of Commerce: SBP says it can’t impose ban on import of any item

India releases more water into River Sutlej

PSW launching port community, airport community systems

FTO probe results in Rs2bn demand against NHA

Oil marginally lower as global economic concerns loom

PPP leader says Nawaz unlikely to come back by Oct

Balochistan: Interim setup to help usher in industrial revolution: PM

Read more stories