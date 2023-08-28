BAFL 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
BIPL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.08%)
BOP 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
CNERGY 3.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.27%)
DFML 15.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.97%)
DGKC 49.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.91%)
FABL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.84%)
FCCL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.01%)
FFL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.02%)
GGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
HBL 99.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.3%)
HUBC 85.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 5.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.86%)
LOTCHEM 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.67%)
MLCF 29.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.87%)
OGDC 97.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.33%)
PAEL 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PIBTL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PIOC 88.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.64%)
PPL 74.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.78%)
PRL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 44.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.55%)
SSGC 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
TELE 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
TPLP 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
TRG 91.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
UNITY 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.13%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 4,801 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.34%)
BR30 16,840 Decreased By -116.2 (-0.69%)
KSE100 47,639 Decreased By -32.5 (-0.07%)
KSE30 16,943 Decreased By -28 (-0.17%)
Gold holds ground as markets gauge US rate outlook

Reuters Published 28 Aug, 2023 10:10am

Gold prices firmed on Monday despite US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish stance on interest rates as markets sought direction from economic data this week for confirmation on the rate trajectory.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,916.19 per ounce by 0354 GMT, US gold futures gained 0.2% to $1,943.90.

Speaking at the annual gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Friday, Powell left open the possibility of further rate increases to cool still-too-high inflation and stressed the US economy’s surprising strength.

“The general view is that market participants were already priced for a hawkish outcome in the lead-up to Powell’s speech, which allows room for some relief on little surprises,” said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG.

“However, much still awaits on a sustained recovery in gold prices for now, given that concerns of re-accelerating inflation on US economic resilience are translating into mounting bets of a November rate hike.”

Interest rate futures tied to the Fed’s policy rate priced in a more than even chance of tightening at either the November or December policy meetings after Powell’s speech.

Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank Loretta Mester said on Saturday that beating inflation will probably require one more US interest rate hike and then going on hold for “a while.”

Higher rates translate into lower demand for bullion, which yields no interest.

A series of economic data this week, with the US non-farm payroll report on Friday will likely to provide a sharper focus on the economy’s strength.

Highlighting investor sentiment toward bullion, data on Friday showed COMEX gold speculators cut net long position by 20,845 contracts to 25,695 in week ended Aug. 22.

Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.2% to $24.17 and platinum was down 0.1% at $943.64. Palladium added 0.8% to $1,233.74.

Gold bullion Gold Spot

