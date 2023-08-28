Power tariffs: caretakers capitulate?

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has directed the Power Division that concrete steps should be taken in the next 48 hours to reduce the excess electricity bills.

The first round of the emergency meeting on the increase in electricity bills was held On Sunday and the second would be held today (Monday).

The prime Minister was given a detailed briefing on the increase in electricity bills for July. The premier said that no action will be taken in haste which can harm the country, adding such measures will be taken which will not burden the national exchequer and provide convenience to the consumers.

He further stated that it is not possible that the common man is in burdened and the bureaucrats and the Prime Minister use free electricity on their taxes.

The concerned ministries and related institutions should provide details of the officers and institutions receiving free electricity, said that premier. He said that he represents the common man and the cost of electricity in the Prime Minister’s House and Pakistan Secretariat should be minimised. If you have to turn off the AC in my room then definitely turn it off, he added.

A detailed consultation with the provincial chief ministers will also be held today on the implementation of electricity saving measures and the issue of excess bills for July.

Distribution companies should present a road map to prevent electricity theft, he directed, and further stated that power sector reforms and short, medium and long term plans should be presented as soon as possible.

The first round of the emergency meeting regarding the excess electricity bills in the month of July under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister was attended by the interim Cabinet Federal Ministers Shamshad Akhtar, Gohar Ijaz, Murtaza Solangi, Advisor to Prime Minister Dr Waqar Masood, Secretary Power, Chairman Wapda, Chairman Nepra and other relevant senior officials participated in the meeting.

