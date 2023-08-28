The hike in power tariffs

The recent rise in power tariffs has immensely added to the ordeal of the common man who is already under the immense pressure of price hike. We all know that a common man or aam adami is someone who lacks class or rank distinction or special attributes.

That the hardships of aam adami know no bounds is a fact. Frequent increases in the prices of daily use essential items since last year in particular have woefully hurt his peace of mind and self-esteem alike for he’s been struggling 24/7, albeit unsuccessfully, to earn just enough money to live on.

It is however heartening to note that the caretaker government led by prime minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has swiftly moved into action by responding to the situation the countrywide protests over hike in power tariffs have caused.

But the question how quickly the interim government will find a solution to the problem, which has been an Achilles heel of every government for about two decades, needs a plausible answer.

It is true that the public uproar has forced the government to help ensure a reduction in the amounts of power bills that the people have received in recent days.

Another step that the caretakers can take immediately is to strictly ensure through provincial governments and their relevant departments a marked reduction in incidents of thefts and recovery of the charges against the power consumed by a large number influential people in all the provinces.

Saleem Ramay (Lahore)

