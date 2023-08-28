PESCO seeks police protection amid protests

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has asked for police protection due to continuous protests of the masses amid inflated electricity prices, it emerged Sunday.

Inflation-weary Pakistanis are hitting the streets in huge numbers to protest against inflated electricity bills in almost every part of the country.

In a letter penned to the police authorities, the PESCO has asked for the police protection of its offices and staff amid protests from enraged masses outside the building.

The operations of the PESCO might be affected as workers are afraid due to the protests of the masses, the letter penned by PESCO read.