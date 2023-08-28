Law Ministry assails PTI’s campaign against IHC CJ

ISLAMABAD: Strongly condemning a campaign being run by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) against Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice (CJ) Justice Aamer Farooq on social media, the Ministry of Law on Sunday said that political parties should refrain from attacking the state institutions.

It is reminded here that in its campaign, which the PTI has been running since yesterday, the party has accused the CJ of being a hypocrite and practicing double standards while giving decisions against the former prime minister and party Chairman Imran Khan.

The party is also using derogatory language not only against Justice Farooq but also against judiciary. The supporters and workers of PTI from across the world launched a social media campaign against IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter).

Justice Aamer Farooq, in the campaign, was bashed and called names like “hypocrite” and also accused of facilitating PTI chairman’s abduction. Various offensive hash tags, posts and videos are being used against the judge.