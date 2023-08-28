Iraq to import gas from Turkmenistan to meet power needs

BAGHDAD: Iraq will import gas from Turkmenistan under an initial agreement reached by the countries to meet part of Iraq’s power station needs, its oil ministry said on Thursday.

“It was initially agreed to import quantities of gas to meet part of the needs of the electric power stations,” Iraqi Deputy Oil Minister for gas affairs Azzat Sabir was quoted as saying by an oil ministry statement.

An agreement that will detail volumes of gas to be imported from Turkmenistan should be signed before the end of this year, Sabir said, following a meeting with Turkmenistan’s gas sector officials in Turkmenistan.

Iraq imports electricity and gas from Iran that total between a third and 40% of its power supply, especially crucial in sweltering summer months when temperatures can top 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) and power consumption peaks.