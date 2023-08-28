Number of cellular subscribers decreases

ISLAMABAD: The number of cellular subscribers in Pakistan decreased from 190.95 million by end June to 190.90 million by end July 2023, the Pakistan Telecom-munication Authority (PTA) data revealed.

The cellular teledensity has declined from 80.34 percent by end June to 80.04 percent by end July. Total teledensity decreased from 81.43 percent by end June to 81.12 percent by end July 2023.

PTA received 13459 complaints from telecom consumers against different telecom operators and cellular operators in July 2023, out of which, 12222 (90.81 percent) were resolved, showing a slowdown in addressing complaints as it remains over 96 percent on average.

The number of 3G and 4G users in Pakistan increased by 1.37 million from 124.39 million by end June to 125.76 million by end July.

The Monthly Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) penetration increased from 52.34 percent by end June to 52,83 percent by end July 2023.

Jazz’s total count for 3G users declined from 4.375 million by end June to 4.300 million registering a decrease of 0.075 million. Jazz 4G users increased from 42.356 million by end June to 42.769 million by end July.

Zong 3G subscribers decreased from 2.526 million by end June to 2.4479 million by end July, while the number of 4G users increased from 32.492 million by end June to 32.927 million by end July.

Telenor 3G subscribers decreased 2.803 million by end June to 2.761 million by end July while the number of 4G users of Telenor increased from 22.896 million by end June to 23.150 million by end July.

Ufone 3G users stood at 2.691 million by end July compared to 2.687 million by end June. The number of 4G users of Ufone increased from 12.778 million by end June to 13.206 million, registering a 0.428 million increase during the period under review.

Official data revealed that the complaints were received against various telecom operators, including cellular mobile operators (CMOs), Pakistan Telecommunications Company Limited (PTCL), long-distance international (LDI) operators, wireless local loop (WLL) operators, and internet service providers (ISPs), during July.

Cellular mobile subscribers constitute a major part of the overall telecom subscriber base. Therefore, the maximum number of complaints belongs to this segment. The total number of complaints against CMOs by July stood at 12826, out of which, 11670 (90.99 per cent) were addressed.

According to the PTA data, 5785 complaints were received against Jazz, out of which, 5397 (93.92 per cent) were resolved. Further, 2,241 complaints against Telenor were received, out of which, 2,030 (90.58 percent) were resolved. Likewise, 3156 complaints were received against Zong, out of which, 2791 (88.43 per cent) were addressed. A total of 1641 complaints were received against Ufone, out of which 1450 (88.36 per cent) were resolved.

The PTA also received 138 complaints against basic telephony, out of which, 110 were addressed during July, for a resolution rate of 79.71 percent. Furthermore, 485 complaints were received against ISPs, of which, 433 (89.28 percent) were addressed.

