Spain’s Badosa withdraws from US Open

NEW YORK: Former world number two Paula Badosa withdrew from the US Open with a back injury on Saturday, days before she was due to open her Flushing Meadows campaign against Venus Williams.

Spain’s Badosa hasn’t played since Wimbledon, missing the hard court series build up to the US Open with a nagging back injury.

She was the second former top-10 woman to withdraw on Saturday, after 2019 US Open winner Bianca Andreescu of Canada.

After the announcement, Badosa said in a social media post that her 2023 season was over.

“After struggling for many months to compete again, I am ending my season,” she wrote. “Those of you who know me know how much I like to compete and how difficult it has been to make this decision.

“We tried everything together with my team but the pain is not letting me move forward.

“See you next year, stronger than ever,” she concluded.

Badosa’s departure means Williams, whose seven Grand Slam titles include two US Opens, will face a qualifier or lucky loser in the first round.