Polling ends, vote-count underway in KP local govt by-polls

The vote-count is underway after polling ended for local government by-elections held in 65 villages and neighborhood councils in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for vacant seats in various categories, Aaj News reported.

The by-elections were held in 21 districts including Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Khyber, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, Laki Marwat, DI Khan, Tank, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Swat, Shangla, Malakand, Upper and Lower Dir and Bajaur.

Up to 256 polling stations were established, in which at least 159 polling stations were declared extremely sensitive, while 84 as sensitive polling stations.

The polling began at eight in the morning and continued till five in the evening without any break.

Senior police officials confirmed the deployment of security forces at polling stations to maintain law and order and guarantee a peaceful voting experience.