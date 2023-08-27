BAFL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
Aug 27, 2023
Pakistan

PM says protection, security of country, nation among top priorities

APP Published 27 Aug, 2023 03:05am

QUETTA: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Saturday said that protection and security of the country and nation, besides maintaining secure environment for the public, were among the top priorities of the government.

The prime minister chaired a meeting to review the law and order situation in the country, especially in Balochistan province, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release issued here. The meeting was attended by caretaker Ministers Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, Shahid Ashraf Tarrar, Sami Saeed, caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mardan Khan Domki and the senior civil and military officials.

During the meeting, the prime minister also stressed upon further improvement of legislative framework with regard to strengthening of the state response on security matters.

He also reiterated that people would be provided with the financial and economic opportunities at the federal and provincial levels, adding for the effective utilization of resources, the formulation of latest and innovative strategy was indispensable.

The prime minister also lauded role of the provincial government and the law enforcement agencies for maintaining law and order situation in the province.

