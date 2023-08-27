BAFL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
NAB to disburse Rs440m among Model Housing affectees

Recorder Report Published 27 Aug, 2023 03:05am

LAHORE: Announcing Rs440 million disbursement among the Model Housing Enclave affectees; DG NAB, Lahore Amjad Majeed Aulakh said that the NAB had earlier recovered and gave away more than Rs2 billion among the affectees of this society.

While addressing an open court, here Saturday, he assured the participants that the NAB is determined to address issues of housing sector affectees. In the open court, the affectees of Omega City Housing, Omega Residencia, Pak-Arab Housing Society, Model Housing Enclave, Fizaiya Housing Scheme, Formanites Housing Society, Metro City (Al Raheem Garden), Lahore Garden Housing scheme, Al-Rehman Garden, LDA Avenue-I, Maryam Garden, Elite Town Society and Ali Green Group submitted their ordeals before DG NAB for redressal, however, DG listened to every claimant by himself and issued directives, accordingly.

While talking to the affectees of Pak-Arab Housing Scheme, DG NAB highlighted about the directives of Honorable court regarding settlement of all claimants within six month period.

Initially, NAB Lahore has sold out few confiscated properties owned by accused persons and recovered handsome amount, whereas, a hefty amount is soon to be received from accused owners of Pak-Arab Society which will collectively be handed over to the affectees.

Talking to the affectees of Omega City case, he stated that the Layout plan/map of said scheme has been got approved from concerned authorities, however, the affectees are advised to pay out remaining amounts and secure possession of their plots from society administration, otherwise, the affectees may get refund of their paid amounts from the Society. In this regard, NAB Lahore has already issued instructions to the Society administration.

