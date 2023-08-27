Timely polls only solution to economic crisis?

LAHORE: General Secretary PPP Central Punjab Hasan Murtaza on Saturday said that the solution of the current economic problems faced by the country lies in holding free, fair and transparent elections on time.

In a statement issued here, Hassan Murtaza said that holding elections within 90 days is a constitutional requirement from which no political party can deviate.

A delay in general elections due to census will lead to political uncertainty and economic instability.

He also said that Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assemblies were dissolved unnecessarily adding that PPP was ready for elections at that time.

He further said no political party defends that elections should not be held in ninety days.

The leadership of Pakistan People’s Party including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan also demanded holding of the general elections in the country within ninety days as required by the constitution in the recently held meeting of the Centeral Executive Meeting held in Karachi.

