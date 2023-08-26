BAFL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
Exorbitant power bills: Interim PM to hold emergency meeting tomorrow

  • Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar says consultations will be held regarding giving maximum relief to consumers on electricity bills
BR Web Desk Published 26 Aug, 2023 03:06pm

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has called an emergency meeting on Sunday to address the issue of inflated electricity bills.

“I have called an emergency meeting at the Prime Minister’s House tomorrow on the issue of high electricity bills,” said Kakar in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday.

“In the meeting, a briefing will be taken from the Ministry of Power and distribution companies,” he said, adding: “consultations will be held regarding giving maximum relief to consumers on electricity bills.”

The remarks come after nationwide protests erupted against electricity distribution companies citing prolonged power cuts and skyrocketing tariffs.

Authorities have been compelled to raise electricity tariffs, a key requirement given by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), to meet its revenue target.

However, this has agitated the masses, who are already bearing the brunt of record high inflation and slow economic growth.

On Friday, different segments of society including political parties and trader associations took to the streets, protesting against frequent and skyrocketing increase in electricity tariffs and alleged overbilling by the K-Electric.

Moreover, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has sought the deployment of police force at its offices to avoid “unpleasant” situations.

In a letter to Rawalpindi’s city police officer available with Business Recorder, IESCO said that consumers are visiting its in “groups and mobs to protest against electricity issues.”

“The employees of IESCO are feeling un-rest while performing their duties.

“The situation is quite alarming which may lead to create law and order damaging of IESCO property/installations etc,” the letter read.

faisal Aug 26, 2023 03:15pm
Simple solution Cut the freebies and do away with all the subsidies and uniform rates like petrol for all. The only solution to reduce circular debt.
Johnny Walker Aug 26, 2023 03:23pm
Correct time to take to the streets. Nothing is working.
