KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (August 25, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
235,188,688 169,052,198 7,634,559,916 5,422,216,523
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 659,992,289 (685,745,511) (25,753,222)
Local Individuals 9,081,666,468 (9,287,158,236) (205,491,768)
Local Corporates 5,035,299,272 (4,804,054,282) 231,244,990
