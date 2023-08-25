BAFL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.97%)
Aug 25, 2023
Dynamic foreign policy: PM shares his vision

Recorder Report Published August 25, 2023 Updated August 25, 2023 08:43am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, on Thursday, shared his vision for a dynamic foreign policy and issued specific directions to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on different aspects of foreign policy with particular reference to the facilitation of and engagement with the Pakistani diaspora.

The caretaker prime minister visited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs where he was received by Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and senior officers.

According to a statement of the PM Office, Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi briefed the PM about Pakistan’s foreign policy. The briefing covered Pakistan’s external relations, the working of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, recent efforts to strengthen its diplomatic ties with other countries, and priorities for the future, especially in view of regional and global developments.

Jilani explains his approach to foreign policy imperatives

The PM was apprised of the steps being taken by the MoFA in coordination with the concerned ministries and departments, to facilitate Pakistani diaspora working and residing abroad.

The need for close coordination between the MoFA and all other national stakeholders was discussed with a view to ensuring the synergetic and holistic pursuit of Pakistan’s foreign policy objectives, security, trade, and economic objection.

The PM shared his vision for a dynamic foreign policy and for strengthening Pakistan’s relationships with other countries. He gave specific directions on different aspects of foreign policy with particular reference to the facilitation of and engagement with the Pakistani diaspora.

The PM appreciated the crucial role played by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Pakistani diplomats in promoting and protecting Pakistan’s interests abroad. He expressed his desire for continued engagement with the MoFA to facilitate the smooth implementation of decisions in priority foreign policy areas.

