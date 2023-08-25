KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================== Dividend C-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right x-Price ====================================================================================================== Chashma Sugar Mills Limited. # 16-Aug-23 25-Aug-23 25-Aug-23 The Searle Company Limited $ 21-Aug-23 25-Aug-23 31.13% (R) 17-Aug-23 Bank Alfalah Limited 23-Aug-23 25-Aug-23 30% (i) 21-Aug-23 Meezan Bank Limited 24-Aug-23 25-Aug-23 40% (ii) 22-Aug-23 United Brands Limited # 23-Aug-23 29-Aug-23 29-Aug-23 First Punjab Modaraba 23-Aug-23 30-Aug-23 NIL 30-Aug-23 Engro Corporation Limited 29-Aug-23 30-Aug-23 20% (ii) 25-Aug-23 Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber Company Limited # 24-Aug-23 31-Aug-23 31-Aug-23 Hascol Petroleum Ltd 25-Aug-23 31-Aug-23 NIL 31-Aug-23 SBLTFC (Samba Bank Limited) 25-Aug-23 31-Aug-23 PESC1 (Pakistan Energy Sukuk -Power Holding Limited) 25-Aug-23 31-Aug-23 BIPLSC (Bank Islami Pakistan Limited) 30-Aug-23 31-Aug-23 Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited 30-Aug-23 31-Aug-23 750% (ii) 28-Aug-23 Pakgen Power Limited # 19-Aug-23 1-Sep-23 1-Sep-23 Tariq Glass Industries Limited # 26-Aug-23 1-Sep-23 1-Sep-23 Bestway Cement Limited 26-Aug-23 1-Sep-23 60% (F) 24-Aug-23 1-Sep-23 Allied Bank Limited 30-Aug-23 1-Sep-23 25% (ii) 28-Aug-23 MUGHALSC (Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Limited) 26-Aug-23 2-Sep-23 Pakgen Power Limited 2-Sep-23 2-Sep-23 150% (i) 31-Aug-23 Tri-Star Mutual Fund Limited # 28-Aug-23 4-Sep-23 4-Sep-23 Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Limited # 29-Aug-23 5-Sep-23 5-Sep-23 JSTFC11 (Jahangir Siddiqui & Co.Limited) @ 30-Aug-23 6-Sep-23 Adamjee Life Assurance Company Limited 5-Sep-23 6-Sep-23 10% (i) 1-Sep-23 Jauharabad Sugar Mills Limited 31-Aug-23 7-Sep-23 7-Sep-23 Hascol Petroleum Ltd # 1-Sep-23 8-Sep-23 8-Sep-23 Saif Power Limited # 6-Sep-23 8-Sep-23 11-Sep-23 Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd. # 2-Sep-23 9-Sep-23 9-Sep-23 Tariq Corporation Limited # 3-Sep-23 9-Sep-23 9-Sep-23 Dawood Lawrencepur Limited # 5-Sep-23 11-Sep-23 11-Sep-23 Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd. # 5-Sep-23 11-Sep-23 11-Sep-23 Bank AL Habib Limited 7-Sep-23 11-Sep-23 45% (i) 5-Sep-23 Gulistan Spinning Mills Ltd. 6-Sep-23 13-Sep-23 NIL 13-Sep-23 Baluchistan Wheels Limited 15-Sep-23 23-Sep-23 35% (F) 13-Sep-23 23-Sep-23 BAFLTFC6 (Bank Alfalah Limited) 11-Sep-23 25-Sep-23 Lucky Cement Limited 16-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 180% (F) 14-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 International Steels Limited 19-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 25% (F) 15-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd. 19-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 NIL 26-Sep-23 Mari Petroleum Company Limited 20-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 580% (F) 18-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 Lucky Core Industries Limited 20-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 330% (F) 18-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 Panther Tyres Ltd. 20-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 20% (F) 18-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 Pakistan Refinery Ltd. 20-Sep-23 27-Sep-23 NIL 27-Sep-23 Colgate Palmolive (Pakistan) Ltd. 22-Sep-23 29-Sep-23 50% (F) 20-Sep-23 29-Sep-23 Century Paper & Board Mills Limited 10-Oct-23 17-Oct-23 17-Oct-23 Tata textile Mills Limited 12-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 30% (F) 10-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 MCB-Arif Habib Savings and Investments Limited 16-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 55% (F) 12-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 Nishat Power Limited 19-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 30% (ii) 17-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 Pakistan State Oil Company Limited 19-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 75% (F) 17-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 Crescent Steel & Allied Products Limited 20-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 NIL 26-Oct-23 The Organic Meat Company Limited 10% Bonus ======================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Final Book Closure @

Issuance of Right share including

a Premium of PKR 25/- per share $

