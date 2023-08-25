KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
======================================================================================================
Dividend C-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right x-Price
======================================================================================================
Chashma Sugar Mills Limited. # 16-Aug-23 25-Aug-23 25-Aug-23
The Searle Company Limited $ 21-Aug-23 25-Aug-23 31.13% (R) 17-Aug-23
Bank Alfalah Limited 23-Aug-23 25-Aug-23 30% (i) 21-Aug-23
Meezan Bank Limited 24-Aug-23 25-Aug-23 40% (ii) 22-Aug-23
United Brands Limited # 23-Aug-23 29-Aug-23 29-Aug-23
First Punjab Modaraba 23-Aug-23 30-Aug-23 NIL 30-Aug-23
Engro Corporation Limited 29-Aug-23 30-Aug-23 20% (ii) 25-Aug-23
Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber
Company Limited # 24-Aug-23 31-Aug-23 31-Aug-23
Hascol Petroleum Ltd 25-Aug-23 31-Aug-23 NIL 31-Aug-23
SBLTFC (Samba Bank Limited) 25-Aug-23 31-Aug-23
PESC1 (Pakistan Energy Sukuk
-Power Holding Limited) 25-Aug-23 31-Aug-23
BIPLSC (Bank Islami Pakistan
Limited) 30-Aug-23 31-Aug-23
Rafhan Maize Products Company
Limited 30-Aug-23 31-Aug-23 750% (ii) 28-Aug-23
Pakgen Power Limited # 19-Aug-23 1-Sep-23 1-Sep-23
Tariq Glass Industries
Limited # 26-Aug-23 1-Sep-23 1-Sep-23
Bestway Cement Limited 26-Aug-23 1-Sep-23 60% (F) 24-Aug-23 1-Sep-23
Allied Bank Limited 30-Aug-23 1-Sep-23 25% (ii) 28-Aug-23
MUGHALSC (Mughal Iron & Steel
Industries Limited) 26-Aug-23 2-Sep-23
Pakgen Power Limited 2-Sep-23 2-Sep-23 150% (i) 31-Aug-23
Tri-Star Mutual Fund
Limited # 28-Aug-23 4-Sep-23 4-Sep-23
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan
Limited # 29-Aug-23 5-Sep-23 5-Sep-23
JSTFC11 (Jahangir Siddiqui
& Co.Limited) @ 30-Aug-23 6-Sep-23
Adamjee Life Assurance
Company Limited 5-Sep-23 6-Sep-23 10% (i) 1-Sep-23
Jauharabad Sugar Mills
Limited 31-Aug-23 7-Sep-23 7-Sep-23
Hascol Petroleum Ltd # 1-Sep-23 8-Sep-23 8-Sep-23
Saif Power Limited # 6-Sep-23 8-Sep-23 11-Sep-23
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd. # 2-Sep-23 9-Sep-23 9-Sep-23
Tariq Corporation Limited # 3-Sep-23 9-Sep-23 9-Sep-23
Dawood Lawrencepur Limited # 5-Sep-23 11-Sep-23 11-Sep-23
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines
Ltd. # 5-Sep-23 11-Sep-23 11-Sep-23
Bank AL Habib Limited 7-Sep-23 11-Sep-23 45% (i) 5-Sep-23
Gulistan Spinning Mills Ltd. 6-Sep-23 13-Sep-23 NIL 13-Sep-23
Baluchistan Wheels Limited 15-Sep-23 23-Sep-23 35% (F) 13-Sep-23 23-Sep-23
BAFLTFC6 (Bank Alfalah
Limited) 11-Sep-23 25-Sep-23
Lucky Cement Limited 16-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 180% (F) 14-Sep-23 26-Sep-23
International Steels Limited 19-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 25% (F) 15-Sep-23 26-Sep-23
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd. 19-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 NIL 26-Sep-23
Mari Petroleum Company Limited 20-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 580% (F) 18-Sep-23 26-Sep-23
Lucky Core Industries Limited 20-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 330% (F) 18-Sep-23 26-Sep-23
Panther Tyres Ltd. 20-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 20% (F) 18-Sep-23 26-Sep-23
Pakistan Refinery Ltd. 20-Sep-23 27-Sep-23 NIL 27-Sep-23
Colgate Palmolive (Pakistan)
Ltd. 22-Sep-23 29-Sep-23 50% (F) 20-Sep-23 29-Sep-23
Century Paper & Board Mills
Limited 10-Oct-23 17-Oct-23 17-Oct-23
Tata textile Mills Limited 12-Oct-23 19-Oct-23 30% (F) 10-Oct-23 19-Oct-23
MCB-Arif Habib Savings and
Investments Limited 16-Oct-23 23-Oct-23 55% (F) 12-Oct-23 23-Oct-23
Nishat Power Limited 19-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 30% (ii) 17-Oct-23 26-Oct-23
Pakistan State Oil Company
Limited 19-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 75% (F) 17-Oct-23 26-Oct-23
Crescent Steel & Allied
Products Limited 20-Oct-23 26-Oct-23 NIL 26-Oct-23
The Organic Meat Company
Limited 10% Bonus
======================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Final Book Closure @
Issuance of Right share including
a Premium of PKR 25/- per share $
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments