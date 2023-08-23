BAFL 40.54 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.42%)
Inter-bank market: rupee settles at new low against US dollar

  • Currency depreciates 0.21% to close at 299.64 against US dollar in inter-bank
Recorder Report Published August 23, 2023 Updated August 23, 2023 05:16pm

The ongoing downward momentum pushed the Pakistani rupee to a new record low against the US dollar, as it depreciated 0.21% in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At close, the rupee settled at 299.64, a decrease of Re0.63, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On Tuesday, the rupee fell to then record low against the US dollar, as it settled at 299.01.

In a key development, senior officials at the Ministry of Economic Affairs informed Business Recorder that the staff level agreement on the Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) provided a comfort level to multilaterals/bilaterals and resultantly inflows improved during the first month of current fiscal year 2023-24.

The currency has come renewed pressure after the central bank decided to ease import restrictions, said experts.

“It’s mainly due to payment pressure as import restrictions have eased, while the current account number for July-2023 is also concerning,” Abdullah Farhan, Head of Research at IGI Securities, told Business Recorder.

“Also higher than expected inflation reading is also a reason,” he added.

Globally, the US dollar perched near a two-month peak on Wednesday as investors looked to the Federal Reserve chair’s speech this week for cues on the path of monetary policy, while the yen loitered near 146 a dollar, keeping traders guessing on any intervention.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, was at 103.55, not far from the two-month high of 103.71 it touched on Tuesday.

The index is up 1.6% in August and is on course to snap its two-month losing streak.

Markets are pricing in an 86% chance of the Fed standing pat at its policy meeting next month, the CME FedWatch tool showed, but the odds of the US central bank hiking interest rates one more time this year toward the end of the year have been rising.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, dropped on Wednesday, as traders were cautious ahead of potentially gloomy manufacturing data and an annual meeting at Jackson Hole, where heavy-hitter central bankers including from the United States will talk interest rates.

Inter-bank market rates for dollar on Wednesday

BID                            Rs 299.50

OFFER                      Rs 299.70

Open-market movement

In the open market, the PKR lost 6.00 rupees for both buying and selling against USD, closing at 309.00 and 312.00, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR lost 2.00 rupees for buying and 1.00 rupee for selling, closing at 337.00 and 340.00, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR lost 1.30 rupee for both buying and selling, closing at 85.50 and 86.30, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR lost 50 paisa for both buying and selling, closing at 83.00 and 83.80, respectively.

Open-market rates for dollar on Wednesday

BID                            Rs 309.00

OFFER                      Rs 312.00

faisal Aug 23, 2023 11:52am
As expected due to import pressure. It may cross 300 today.
Zubair Hameed Aug 23, 2023 01:04pm
I just had rate of 320 from open market.. Looks like interbank still have a lot of catching up to do.. Exchange cashier told me 324 is the IMF agreed first equilibrium.
Observer Aug 23, 2023 01:31pm
@Zubair Hameed , if this is the first equilibrium, it is probable there may be others to follow in future leading to further devaluation :(
Builder Aug 23, 2023 01:47pm
Hoarding, smuggling - obvious trademarks of our traders and money exchangers. There are all mafias who have haunted us for last 76 years!
Johnny Walker Aug 23, 2023 02:25pm
FX will remain in demand as a hedge against a devaluing rupee. People will (and why not) keep buying FX with whatever funds they have, even for daily expenses.
Shahid Khan Aug 23, 2023 02:27pm
Who is responsible for this mess? I reckon Shahbaz sharif & Fazlurahman should be held accountable.
