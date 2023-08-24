BAFL 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.06%)
BIPL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.98%)
BOP 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.58%)
CNERGY 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.93%)
DFML 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
DGKC 50.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.97%)
FABL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.74%)
FCCL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.11%)
FFL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 9.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 99.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.19%)
HUBC 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.47%)
HUMNL 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.91%)
LOTCHEM 24.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
MLCF 29.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.68%)
OGDC 100.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
PIOC 91.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.12%)
PPL 76.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
PRL 15.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.51%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.11%)
SSGC 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.11%)
TELE 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.97%)
TRG 94.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.21%)
UNITY 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.51%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,825 Increased By 24.8 (0.52%)
BR30 17,112 Increased By 61.9 (0.36%)
KSE100 47,628 Increased By 209.2 (0.44%)
KSE30 16,950 Increased By 96.6 (0.57%)
Pakistan

Floods: Around 100,000 evacuated

AFP Published 24 Aug, 2023 06:22am

KASUR: Families waded through water and cattle were loaded onto boats in a mass evacuation of around 100,000 people in Pakistan’s Punjab province, officials said Wednesday.

Several hundred villages and thousands of acres of cropland in the central province were inundated when the Sutlej river burst its banks on Sunday.

“The flood waters came a couple of days ago and all our houses were submerged. We walked all the way here on foot with great difficulty,” 29 year-old Kashif Mehmood, who fled with his wife and three children to a relief camp, told AFP on Tuesday.

floods flood waters Floods in Pakistan Sutlej River

