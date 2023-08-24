Floods: Around 100,000 evacuated

KASUR: Families waded through water and cattle were loaded onto boats in a mass evacuation of around 100,000 people in Pakistan’s Punjab province, officials said Wednesday.

Several hundred villages and thousands of acres of cropland in the central province were inundated when the Sutlej river burst its banks on Sunday.

“The flood waters came a couple of days ago and all our houses were submerged. We walked all the way here on foot with great difficulty,” 29 year-old Kashif Mehmood, who fled with his wife and three children to a relief camp, told AFP on Tuesday.