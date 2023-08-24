KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (August 23, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
208,665,969 121,360,424 9,684,119,412 5,422,936,048
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,206,067,981 (1,091,038,765) 115,029,216
Local Individuals 8,879,993,074 (9,299,978,875) (419,985,801)
Local Corporates 5,145,777,119 (4,840,820,534) 304,956,585
