Aug 24, 2023
Markets

NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

Published 24 Aug, 2023 06:22am

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (August 23, 2023).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
208,665,969           121,360,424         9,684,119,412           5,422,936,048
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor 
(Individual & Corporate)    1,206,067,981     (1,091,038,765)       115,029,216
Local Individuals           8,879,993,074     (9,299,978,875)     (419,985,801)
Local Corporates            5,145,777,119     (4,840,820,534)       304,956,585
===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

NCCPL daily settlement NCCPL

