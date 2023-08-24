Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (August 23, 2023). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (August 23, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 47,418.63
High: 47,588.23
Low: 47,007.65
Net Change: 0.73
Volume (000): 96,281
Value (000): 7,704,289
Makt Cap (000) 1,664,159,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,901.83
NET CH (-) 48.96
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,930.86
NET CH (-) 32.76
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,136.30
NET CH (+) 78.53
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,207.43
NET CH (+) 55.43
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,436.80
NET CH (+) 13.56
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,969.71
NET CH (-) 30.84
------------------------------------
As on: 23-Aug-2023
====================================
