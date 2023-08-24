KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (August 23, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 47,418.63 High: 47,588.23 Low: 47,007.65 Net Change: 0.73 Volume (000): 96,281 Value (000): 7,704,289 Makt Cap (000) 1,664,159,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,901.83 NET CH (-) 48.96 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,930.86 NET CH (-) 32.76 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,136.30 NET CH (+) 78.53 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,207.43 NET CH (+) 55.43 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,436.80 NET CH (+) 13.56 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,969.71 NET CH (-) 30.84 ------------------------------------ As on: 23-Aug-2023 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023