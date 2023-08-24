BAFL 40.54 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.42%)
BIPL 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.59%)
BOP 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.02%)
CNERGY 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
DFML 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.1%)
DGKC 50.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.81%)
FABL 25.73 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
FCCL 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.94%)
FFL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.11%)
GGL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
HBL 99.79 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.8%)
HUBC 84.68 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.69%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.04%)
KEL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.9%)
LOTCHEM 24.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.57%)
MLCF 29.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.6%)
OGDC 100.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.21%)
PAEL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.42%)
PIBTL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PIOC 91.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.13%)
PPL 76.24 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.38%)
PRL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.71%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.9%)
SSGC 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.27%)
TPLP 13.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.06%)
TRG 94.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.49%)
UNITY 25.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
BR100 4,800 Increased By 0.8 (0.02%)
BR30 17,050 Increased By 139.4 (0.82%)
KSE100 47,419 Increased By 0.7 (0%)
KSE30 16,854 Increased By 52.3 (0.31%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 24 Aug, 2023 06:22am

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

======================================================================================================
                                                              Dividend        C-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                          Book Closure          Bonus/           Date              EOGM
                                      From          To         Right          x-Price
======================================================================================================
Altern Energy Ltd                  22-Aug-23     24-Aug-23     47% (i)        18-Aug-23
Lalpir Power Limited               23-Aug-23     24-Aug-23     150% (i)       21-Aug-23
Chashma Sugar Mills Limited. #     16-Aug-23     25-Aug-23                                   25-Aug-23
The Searle Company Limited $       21-Aug-23     25-Aug-23     31.13% (R)     17-Aug-23
Bank Alfalah Limited               23-Aug-23     25-Aug-23     30% (i)        21-Aug-23
Meezan Bank Limited                24-Aug-23     25-Aug-23     40% (ii)       22-Aug-23
United Brands Limited #            23-Aug-23     29-Aug-23                                   29-Aug-23
Pakgen Power Limited               28-Aug-23     29-Aug-23     150% (i)       24-Aug-23
First Punjab Modaraba              23-Aug-23     30-Aug-23     NIL                           30-Aug-23
Engro Corporation Limited          29-Aug-23     30-Aug-23     20% (ii)       25-Aug-23
Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber 
Company Limited #                  24-Aug-23     31-Aug-23                                   31-Aug-23
PESC1 (Pakistan Energy 
Sukuk-Power Holding Limited)       25-Aug-23     31-Aug-23
Hascol Petroleum Ltd               25-Aug-23     31-Aug-23     NIL                           31-Aug-23
SBLTFC (Samba Bank Limited)        25-Aug-23     31-Aug-23
BIPLSC (Bank Islami Pakistan 
Limited)                           30-Aug-23     31-Aug-23
Rafhan Maize Products Company 
Limited                            30-Aug-23     31-Aug-23     750% (ii)      28-Aug-23
Pakgen Power Limited #             19-Aug-23     1-Sep-23                                     1-Sep-23
Bestway Cement Limited             26-Aug-23     1-Sep-23      60% (F)        24-Aug-23       1-Sep-23
Tariq Glass Industries 
Limited #                          26-Aug-23     1-Sep-23                                     1-Sep-23
Allied Bank Limited                30-Aug-23     1-Sep-23      25% (ii)       28-Aug-23
MUGHALSC (Mughal Iron & Steel
Industries Limited)                26-Aug-23     2-Sep-23
Tri-Star Mutual Fund 
Limited #                          28-Aug-23     4-Sep-23                                     4-Sep-23
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan 
Limited #                          29-Aug-23     5-Sep-23                                     5-Sep-23
JSTFC11 (Jahangir Siddiqui
& Co. Limited)                     30-Aug-23     6-Sep-23
Adamjee Life Assurance
Company Limited                    5-Sep-23      6-Sep-23      10% (i)        1-Sep-23
Jauharabad Sugar Mills 
Limited                            31-Aug-23     7-Sep-23                                     7-Sep-23
Hascol Petroleum Ltd #             1-Sep-23      8-Sep-23                                     8-Sep-23
Saif Power Limited #               6-Sep-23      8-Sep-23                                    11-Sep-23
Kohinoor Spinning Mills 
Ltd.                               2-Sep-23      9-Sep-23                                     9-Sep-23
Tariq Corporation Limited #        3-Sep-23      9-Sep-23                                     9-Sep-23
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines 
Ltd. #                             5-Sep-23      11-Sep-23                                   11-Sep-23
Dawood Lawrencepur Limited #       5-Sep-23      11-Sep-23                                   11-Sep-23
Gulistan Spinning Mills Ltd.       6-Sep-23      13-Sep-23     NIL                           13-Sep-23
Baluchistan Wheels Limited         15-Sep-23     23-Sep-23     35% (F)        13-Sep-23      23-Sep-23
BAFLTFC6 (Bank Alfalah 
Limited)                           11-Sep-23     25-Sep-23
Century Paper & Board Mills 
Limited                            18-Sep-23     25-Sep-23                                   25-Sep-23
Lucky Cement Limited               16-Sep-23     26-Sep-23     180% (F)       14-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
International Steels Limited       19-Sep-23     26-Sep-23     25% (F)        15-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd.          19-Sep-23     26-Sep-23     NIL                           26-Sep-23
Panther Tyres Ltd.                 20-Sep-23     26-Sep-23     20% (F)        18-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
Mari Petroleum Company Limited     20-Sep-23     26-Sep-23     580% (F)       18-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
Lucky Core Industries Limited      20-Sep-23     26-Sep-23     330% (F)       18-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
Pakistan Refinery Ltd.             20-Sep-23     27-Sep-23     NIL                           27-Sep-23
Colgate Palmolive (Pakistan) 
Ltd.                               22-Sep-23     29-Sep-23     50% (F)        20-Sep-23      29-Sep-23
Tata textile Mills Limited         12-Oct-23     19-Oct-23     30% (F)        10-Oct-23      19-Oct-23
MCB-Arif Habib Savings and
Investments Limited                16-Oct-23     23-Oct-23     55% (F)        12-Oct-23      23-Oct-23
Nishat Power Limited               19-Oct-23     26-Oct-23     30% (ii)       17-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Crescent Steel & Allied 
Products Limited                   20-Oct-23     26-Oct-23     NIL                           26-Oct-23
======================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Issuance of Right share including

a Premium of PKR 25/- per share $

