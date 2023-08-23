BAFL 40.54 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.42%)
BIPL 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.59%)
BOP 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.02%)
CNERGY 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
DFML 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.1%)
DGKC 50.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.81%)
FABL 25.73 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
FCCL 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.94%)
FFL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.11%)
GGL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
HBL 99.79 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.8%)
HUBC 84.68 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.69%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.04%)
KEL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.9%)
LOTCHEM 24.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.57%)
MLCF 29.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.6%)
OGDC 100.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.21%)
PAEL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.42%)
PIBTL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PIOC 91.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.13%)
PPL 76.24 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.38%)
PRL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.71%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.9%)
SSGC 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.27%)
TPLP 13.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.06%)
TRG 94.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.49%)
UNITY 25.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
BR100 4,810 Increased By 11.1 (0.23%)
BR30 17,076 Increased By 165.6 (0.98%)
KSE100 47,419 Increased By 0.7 (0%)
KSE30 16,854 Increased By 52.3 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Terrorist killed in exchange of fire with security forces in South Waziristan: ISPR

  • The military's media wing says the killed terrorist remained actively involved in various militant activities in the area
BR Web Desk Published August 23, 2023 Updated August 23, 2023 04:55pm

A terrorist was killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in the general area of Ladha, South Waziristan District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media affairs wing said on Wednesday.

"Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and resultantly one terrorist was sent to hell," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

"Weapon and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorist, who remained actively involved in various terrorist activities in the area," the statement added.

According to the ISPR statement, sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the vicinity.

The development comes a day after six Pakistani soldiers embraced martyrdom and four terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire in the northwestern region near the border with Afghanistan.

“During an intense exchange of fire, six brave soldiers, having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom,” the army said in a statement, adding that the incident took place in the district of North Waziristan.

These developments occur in the midst of the government's determination to firmly combat the extremists.

Earlier on Wednesday, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar vowed to continue the fight against terrorism “no matter what”.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Kakar said that those who have “misconceptions that such attacks will tire us should know that we will never forget our martyrs or their sacrifices and won’t refrain from such sacrifices in future”.

“We will, in fact, pursue them,” he said.

The caretaker PM further said that surrender was not an option, adding that Pakistan will not surrender in front of radicalism, extremism, and intolerance.

The caretaker PM said defense institutions are not only taking care of external aggression but are also at the forefront in coping with disasters and internal rescue challenges.

Since the Afghan Taliban seized control of Afghanistan in 2021, militancy has risen in Pakistan.

Pakistan has committed to taking all necessary measures to defend its interests and nationals and has urged Afghan authorities to do more to stop militants operating from Afghan territory.

Afghan Taliban ISPR Pakistan Afghan ties South Waziristan District

Comments

1000 characters

Terrorist killed in exchange of fire with security forces in South Waziristan: ISPR

Open-market: US dollar hits 315 against rupee as gap with inter-bank rates continues to widen

President Alvi seeks meeting with ECP chief over elections date

Supreme Court says will wait for IHC order on PTI chief’s Toshakhana appeal

Kakar vows to fight against terrorists ‘no matter what’

Cumulative inflow under RDA hits $6.49bn: SBP

PSO’s profit plunges 90% in FY2022-23

Germany agrees to ease citizenship rules

At least 26 killed as railway bridge collapses in India

Gold stabilises at $1,900 level as investors await rate cues

Read more stories