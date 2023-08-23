Terrorist killed in exchange of fire with security forces in South Waziristan: ISPR

A terrorist was killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in the general area of Ladha, South Waziristan District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media affairs wing said on Wednesday.

"Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and resultantly one terrorist was sent to hell," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

"Weapon and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorist, who remained actively involved in various terrorist activities in the area," the statement added.

According to the ISPR statement, sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the vicinity.

The development comes a day after six Pakistani soldiers embraced martyrdom and four terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire in the northwestern region near the border with Afghanistan.

“During an intense exchange of fire, six brave soldiers, having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom,” the army said in a statement, adding that the incident took place in the district of North Waziristan.

These developments occur in the midst of the government's determination to firmly combat the extremists.

Earlier on Wednesday, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar vowed to continue the fight against terrorism “no matter what”.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Kakar said that those who have “misconceptions that such attacks will tire us should know that we will never forget our martyrs or their sacrifices and won’t refrain from such sacrifices in future”.

“We will, in fact, pursue them,” he said.

The caretaker PM further said that surrender was not an option, adding that Pakistan will not surrender in front of radicalism, extremism, and intolerance.

The caretaker PM said defense institutions are not only taking care of external aggression but are also at the forefront in coping with disasters and internal rescue challenges.

Since the Afghan Taliban seized control of Afghanistan in 2021, militancy has risen in Pakistan.

Pakistan has committed to taking all necessary measures to defend its interests and nationals and has urged Afghan authorities to do more to stop militants operating from Afghan territory.