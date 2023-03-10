'Barzakh' to premiere in France on Mar 18 at Series Mania Festival

Director Asim Abbasi's web series starring Sanam Saeed and Fawad Khan will hold its world premiere on March 18 at the Series Mania festival in Lille, France.

TV channel Zindagi shared a picture from the series with the caption, "And here we go! 'Barzakh' is to have its World Premiere at International Panorama Series Mania 2023 on 18th March 2023. Let’s spread the word, shall we?"

The series will debut within the International Panorama showcase – a 12-title competitive section where it will also be eligible for best series, director, actress, actor, student jury and audience awards.

Photo: 'Barzakh'

‘Barzakh’ is the only selection from South Asia at the festival this year, which is slated to be held in France from March 17 to 24.

The series also sees Saeed and Khan reunite since their hit drama 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai', which aired 10 years ago.

Directed by ace director Asim Abbasi and produced by Waqas Hassan and Shailja Kejriwal for Zindagi, the Indian subcontinent-focused programming block on streamer ZEE5 Global.

Abbasi also directed Zindagi’s first Pakistani original ‘Churails’ and the 2018 feature film ‘Cake.’

“As artists, we often find ourselves working in a bubble for long periods, away from outside viewpoints, so to be selected by the programmers at a prestigious festival, where some of the most interesting series from the globe will be having their premieres, is very humbling,” Abbasi was quoted as saying by Variety earlier.

On Khan, who recently starred in ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt,’ Pakistan’s biggest box office hit of all time, Abbasi said the actor “gave so much honesty and authenticity to his performance, capturing both the charm and the defiance of his character with ease,” he was further quoted as saying.

The series has been shot on location in Karachi and the Hunza valley.

Other shows that will premiere at the French festival including 'Blackwater', 'Disobey: Chantale Daigle's Choice', 'Funny Women', 'The Route', 'Innermost' and 'Little Bird'.