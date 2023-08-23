Elections are not irrelevant, but public’s indifference suggests otherwise

In a country like Pakistan, where political disillusionment is prevalent among the masses, it is not uncommon to come across individuals who have lost complete faith in the electoral system and the promises made by political parties.

This sentiment is particularly strong among those who are struggling to make ends meet and feel that their voices are not being heard by the political leadership.

The irrelevancy of electoral politics is being felt harder than ever before, leaving many to question whether these parties are truly capable of bringing about meaningful reforms that can make a tangible difference in people’s lives.

A sham democracy?

When asking individuals like my mother, a former Tehsil member, and my father, a former council chairman, about their hopes from current political parties, their responses have been consistent - skepticism and doubt. Having witnessed firsthand the inner workings of the system tied to democracy, they have become disillusioned with how little progress has been made in improving the lives of ordinary citizens.

Elections in Pakistan have allegedly been affected by allegations of fraud, corruption, backdoor deals, and mandate theft on numerous occasions.

The degree of hostility and mistrust has reached a stage where it’s common to hear people assert that this country can function without the electoral facade that the ruling elites employ to promote democracy as an ideal form of governance, merely to serve themselves.

The goals of the general populace frequently differ from the nebulous ideals of democracy in nations that are grappling with serious state and nation-building issues. In a democracy, it is crucial to comprehend the people’s urgent demands and ambitions.

General election on time?

People in such societies would express worries about social and economic fairness, human security, dignity, and hope for a brighter future if you were to ask them what is most important in their lives. These are the key elements that establish their expectations of a government that would impact their everyday lives.

For a majority of Pakistanis, constitutional clauses may not be at the forefront of their minds. They are more concerned with having a system that works for them - one that addresses their immediate needs and provides them with a decent quality of life. Any governing structure that can effectively meet these requirements will undoubtedly gain support from the people.

However, it is important to note that this sentiment does not imply an outright rejection of democracy or governance altogether. Instead, it reflects a deep-seated desire for tangible reforms that can address pressing issues such as poverty alleviation, education reform, healthcare accessibility, and job creation.

People want to see concrete actions from political parties rather than empty promises during election campaigns. In recent years, the political landscape has witnessed a concerning shift towards power struggles rather than addressing pressing policy issues.

Political leaders, instead of focusing on policy plans and evolution, have become embroiled in fierce power tussles and efforts to subjugate their rivals.

This unfortunate trend has led to a neglect of the parliamentary system and the constitutional mandate that political leaders are entrusted with. Instead of working towards the betterment of their electorate, they have become willing partners in crushing the very institutions that are meant to uphold democracy.

Blinken congratulates caretaker PM, reiterates support as country ‘prepares for free and fair elections’

The consequences of these power struggles extend beyond mere political maneuvering. They have created a breeding ground for militancy, extremism, and intolerance in Pakistan. The fight over so called democracy has allowed space for these destructive forces to thrive, undermining the progress and stability of the nation.

What is sorely lacking in this chaotic political landscape is a clear vision for the future. Political leaders seem more focused on consolidating their own power than on formulating comprehensive policies that address the needs and aspirations of the people they represent.

Pakistan cannot afford to continue with the static form of democracy and dysfunctional institutions that have persisted for decades.

The irrelevance of the electoral system could potentially escalate into a much larger problem if not addressed promptly. It is alarming to see such a divide, where citizens are left feeling neglected and unheard by those in power.

This disconnect needs to be taken seriously, as it threatens social cohesion and stability within the nation.

