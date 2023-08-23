BAFL 40.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
BIPL 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.71%)
BOP 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
CNERGY 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
DFML 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.14%)
DGKC 50.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.94%)
FABL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.86%)
FCCL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.69%)
FFL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.79%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.99%)
HBL 98.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.76%)
HUBC 84.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.83%)
HUMNL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.9%)
LOTCHEM 24.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.49%)
MLCF 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1%)
OGDC 99.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.33%)
PIBTL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PIOC 91.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.49%)
PPL 76.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
PRL 15.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.51%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1%)
SNGP 44.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.88%)
SSGC 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
TELE 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.48%)
TPLP 13.47 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.51%)
TRG 94.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.37%)
UNITY 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
BR100 4,788 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.24%)
BR30 17,011 Increased By 100.6 (0.59%)
KSE100 47,316 Decreased By -101.5 (-0.21%)
KSE30 16,806 Increased By 4.8 (0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

US were not fully prepared heading into Women’s World Cup, says Horan

Reuters Published 23 Aug, 2023 02:45pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

The US women’s soccer team was not fully prepared heading into the World Cup, co-captain Lindsey Horan said, after the four-time champions produced their worst-ever performance at the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

The US exited in the round of 16 after suffering a shock 5-4 shootout defeat by Sweden.

Days later, coach Vlatko Andonovski, who took the reins in 2019, stepped down. Speaking to former team mates Tobin Heath and Christen Press on YouTube channel RE-INC, midfielder Horan said that when a new coach comes in, it is crucial to make the most of the limited opportunities they have to train together.

“When a coach comes in, it’s like, hey, how do we get the best out of every single individual player putting the most simplicity into a 10-day camp every few months and getting the best out of your team, and without overcomplicating everything?,” Horan said.

“Because yes, I could talk about the last four-year cycle, and we don’t need to get into every single thing, but that’s not what we did. We did not get the best out of every single individual. “I don’t think everyone was fully prepared, and that’s on us as well.”

US approaching knockout stages as fresh start, says Horan

Horan, 29, said the team did not look relaxed during the tournament, where they finished second in their group behind the Netherlands.

“Looking at those three group stage games, and you felt it in the team,” she added.

“You felt this tense feeling, and people were just not enjoying their football or they weren’t enjoying individually playing.”

The US will host South Africa in back-to-back friendlies on Sept. 21 in Cincinnati and Sept. 24 in Chicago.

Lindsey Horan Australia and New Zealand

Comments

1000 characters

US were not fully prepared heading into Women’s World Cup, says Horan

Open-market: US dollar hits 315 against rupee as gap with inter-bank rates continues to widen

Gohar floats the idea of establishing ‘business parks’

PSO’s profit plunges 90% in FY2022-23

Supreme Court says will wait for IHC order on PTI chief’s Toshakhana appeal

Kakar vows to fight against terrorists ‘no matter what’

At least 26 killed as railway bridge collapses in India

Gold stabilises at $1,900 level as investors await rate cues

Inflows improved in July: IMF SBA gives comfort level to multilaterals, bilaterals: MEA officials

Paper importers level allegations against shipping cos, Customs

Power generation, distribution to provinces: Senate panel seeks briefing from PD

Read more stories