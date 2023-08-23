BAFL 40.60 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.57%)
BIPL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
BOP 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.51%)
CNERGY 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
DFML 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
DGKC 51.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.93%)
FABL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
FCCL 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
FFL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.3%)
GGL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
HBL 98.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.82%)
HUBC 84.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
HUMNL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.8%)
LOTCHEM 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.22%)
MLCF 29.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.43%)
OGDC 99.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PAEL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.5%)
PIBTL 3.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 90.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.93%)
PPL 75.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
PRL 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.55%)
SSGC 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TELE 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
TPLP 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
TRG 94.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.37%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.1%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,775 Decreased By -24.6 (-0.51%)
BR30 16,990 Increased By 79.4 (0.47%)
KSE100 47,234 Decreased By -184 (-0.39%)
KSE30 16,740 Decreased By -61.3 (-0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold stabilises at $1,900 level as investors await rate cues

Reuters Published 23 Aug, 2023 10:50am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

Gold gained on Wednesday, as a slight pullback in US dollar and Treasury yields helped bullion stabilise near a key $1,900 level as investors wait for guidance from major central bankers on the interest rate trajectory.

Spot gold firmed 0.1% at $1,900.09 per ounce by 0324 GMT, drifting further away from the five-month lows hit last week. US gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,928.60.

The dollar index was below the two-month highs, while a rally that took US Treasury yields to nearly 16-year highs took a pause, giving some respite to the non-yielding gold.

The annual Jackson Hole Symposium in Wyoming later this week will be monitored for any hints on how high can interest rates go, with a particular focus on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Friday.

“Powell’s comments are expected to provide hints on the Fed’s thinking about the 2% inflation target and whether that target needs to be reviewed against the current backdrop of still elevated core inflation,” said Harshal Barot, a senior consultant at Metals Focus.

Gold gains further in local market as rupee declines to record low

“If he does hint about a higher target, that could mean interest rates may not need to move any higher from here.”

The Fed must be open to the possibility that the economy will begin to reaccelerate rather than slow, with potential implications for their inflation fight, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said on Tuesday.

Recent robust US economic data has raised bets the Fed will keep rates higher for longer, reducing appetite for gold as reflected in holdings of bullion-backed exchange traded funds (ETF).

SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed ETF, said holdings fell 0.5% on Tuesday, sliding back to their lowest levels since mid-January 2020.

In other metals, spot silver gained 0.4% to $23.49 per ounce and platinum added 0.1% to $920.04. Palladium steadied at $1,260.23.

Gold bullion Gold Spot

Comments

1000 characters

Gold stabilises at $1,900 level as investors await rate cues

Intra-day update: rupee continues to stay under pressure against US dollar

Inflows improved in July: IMF SBA gives comfort level to multilaterals, bilaterals: MEA officials

Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill: SC urged to suspend operation of two ‘laws’

Power generation, distribution to provinces: Senate panel seeks briefing from PD

Paper importers level allegations against shipping cos, Customs

Abhi’s valuation grew to $90m in two years

Tax amnesty scheme beneficiaries: PIC summons FBR chief for not providing information

Cable car ordeal ends with all on board, mostly children, rescued

PM pledges ‘most transparent’ elections

Read more stories