BAFL 40.60 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.57%)
BIPL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
BOP 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.51%)
CNERGY 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
DFML 15.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
DGKC 51.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.93%)
FABL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
FCCL 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
FFL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.3%)
GGL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
HBL 98.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.82%)
HUBC 84.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.42%)
HUMNL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.8%)
LOTCHEM 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.02%)
MLCF 29.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.43%)
OGDC 99.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.25%)
PAEL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.5%)
PIBTL 3.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 90.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.93%)
PPL 75.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
PRL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.03%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.55%)
SSGC 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TELE 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
TPLP 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
TRG 94.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.37%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.1%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,774 Decreased By -25.3 (-0.53%)
BR30 16,990 Increased By 79.4 (0.47%)
KSE100 47,223 Decreased By -195 (-0.41%)
KSE30 16,735 Decreased By -66.6 (-0.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bond yields dip as strong upside resistance triggers buying

Reuters Published 23 Aug, 2023 10:47am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields were lower in early session on Wednesday as traders added positions after yields showed strong upper resistance, even as they awaited key market-moving triggers later in the week.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield was at 7.2078% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, after ending the previous session at 7.2204%.

The benchmark bond yield has eased six basis points (bps) after hitting over a four-month high of 7.26% last Thursday.

“After the strong resistance at par levels, some positivity is getting built in. And with vegetable prices easing, things may be not as bad as feared on the inflation front which is favouring the bulls this week,” a trader with a private bank said.

Meanwhile, US yields remained elevated, with the 10-year yield hovering around 16-year high levels on rising bets that interest rates will remain elevated for longer.

Even as the odds of another 25-bps rate hike by the Federal Reserve remained at around 15%, traders continuously pushed back rate cut hopes.

India bond yields seen rising on elevated US peers

Fed funds futures traders are pricing in less than 100 bps of rate cuts in 2024, down from around 140 bps a few weeks earlier.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole conference on Friday would provide more clues on the central bank’s thinking on the rate trajectory.

The Reserve Bank of India will release the minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting after market hours on Thursday.

The RBI had maintained a status quo on policy rates in the meeting but raised inflation forecast for the quarter as well as the year.

Retail inflation spiked to a 15-month high of 7.44% in July, up from the previous month’s 4.87%, but traders said recent government actions and a dip in vegetable prices would ensure inflation does not stay higher for a longer period.

Reserve Bank of India Indian government bonds

Comments

1000 characters

India bond yields dip as strong upside resistance triggers buying

Intra-day update: rupee continues to stay under pressure against US dollar

Inflows improved in July: IMF SBA gives comfort level to multilaterals, bilaterals: MEA officials

Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill: SC urged to suspend operation of two ‘laws’

Power generation, distribution to provinces: Senate panel seeks briefing from PD

Paper importers level allegations against shipping cos, Customs

Gold stabilises at $1,900 level as investors await rate cues

Abhi’s valuation grew to $90m in two years

Tax amnesty scheme beneficiaries: PIC summons FBR chief for not providing information

Cable car ordeal ends with all on board, mostly children, rescued

PM pledges ‘most transparent’ elections

Read more stories