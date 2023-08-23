BAFL 40.60 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.57%)
Russia attacks grain facilities in Ukraine’s Danube region

Reuters Published 23 Aug, 2023 10:37am

KYIV: Russia overnight attacked with drones the south of Ukraine’s southern Odesa and the Danube River regions, a key area for grain exports, causing fires in grain facilities, Ukrainian military and local authorities said on Wednesday.

“The enemy hit grain storage facilities and a production and transshipment complex in Danube region. A fire broke out in the warehouses and was quickly contained.

Russia says thwarted Ukraine drone attacks near Moscow

Firefighters continue to work,“ military said on the Telegram messaging app.

