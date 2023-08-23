BAFL 40.60 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.57%)
BIPL 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
BOP 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.51%)
CNERGY 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
DFML 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
DGKC 51.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.93%)
FABL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
FCCL 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
FFL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.3%)
GGL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
HBL 98.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.82%)
HUBC 84.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.42%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.74%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.8%)
LOTCHEM 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.02%)
MLCF 29.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.4%)
OGDC 99.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.5%)
PIBTL 3.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 90.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.2%)
PPL 75.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
PRL 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.96%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.55%)
SSGC 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TELE 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
TPLP 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
TRG 94.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.32%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.1%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,774 Decreased By -25.3 (-0.53%)
BR30 16,989 Increased By 78.8 (0.47%)
KSE100 47,223 Decreased By -195 (-0.41%)
KSE30 16,735 Decreased By -66.6 (-0.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Suez Canal ship traffic unaffected after tanker collision

Reuters Published 23 Aug, 2023 10:18am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

CAIRO: Shipping traffic was flowing normally on Egypt’s Suez Canal on Wednesday, two shipping sources based in the country said, after two tankers that collided earlier were separated.

The two tankers, the Singapore-flagged liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier BW Lesmes and the Cayman Islands-flagged oil products tanker Burri, briefly collided in the canal, ship tracking company MarineTraffic said early on Wednesday citing eyewitnesses.

The sources did not provide any further details on the incident.

However, in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Egypt’s AlQahera News cited Suez Canal Authority Chairman Osama Rabie as saying that a ship that broke down in the navigation course was starting to be towed, without giving more details.

As of 5 a.m. (0200 GMT), the BW Lesmes was facing north but being towed to the south by two tugboats, according to ship tracking data on Refinitiv Eikon.

Meanwhile, the Burri was moored and pointing south about 12 km (7.5 miles) from the southern end of the canal, the data showed.

A time lapse of the tracking map shared by MarineTraffic showed the Burri turning sideways and colliding with an already sideways BW Lesmes at 2040 GMT before backing up and pointing straight.

BW Group and TMS Tankers, which manages the Burri, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A person who answered the phone at the Suez Canal Authority’s operations room when contacted by Reuters said he could not provide any information on the tankers.

He did not give his name when asked.

The Authority has not yet issued an official statement.

The Suez Canal is one of the world’s busiest waterways and the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia.

About 12% of the world’s trade moves through the canal.

During strong winds in 2021, a huge container ship, the Ever Given, became jammed across it, halting traffic in both directions for six days and disrupting global trade.

Europe liquefied natural gas Suez Canal Suez Canal Authority Chairman Osama Rabie

Comments

1000 characters

Suez Canal ship traffic unaffected after tanker collision

Intra-day update: rupee continues to stay under pressure against US dollar

Inflows improved in July: IMF SBA gives comfort level to multilaterals, bilaterals: MEA officials

Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill: SC urged to suspend operation of two ‘laws’

Power generation, distribution to provinces: Senate panel seeks briefing from PD

Paper importers level allegations against shipping cos, Customs

Gold stabilises at $1,900 level as investors await rate cues

Abhi’s valuation grew to $90m in two years

Tax amnesty scheme beneficiaries: PIC summons FBR chief for not providing information

Cable car ordeal ends with all on board, mostly children, rescued

PM pledges ‘most transparent’ elections

Read more stories