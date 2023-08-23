BAFL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
Imaan Mazari granted bail, Ali Wazir sent to jail

Fazal Sher Published 23 Aug, 2023 06:30am

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Tuesday granted bail to human rights lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari and sent former parliamentarian Ali Wazir to jail on judicial remand in a case registered against them at Tarnol police station for allegedly preventing government officials from carrying out their duties.

Duty judge Wiqas Ahmed Raja, while announcing its reserved judgment, approved the bail of Imaan against the surety bonds of Rs 30,000 and sent Wazir to jail on judicial remand.

The first FIR against Wazir, Imaan, and otherswas registered after they addressed Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) rally on the complaint of Tarnol Station House Officer (SHO) Mohammad Imran under Sections 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 395 (punishment for dacoity), 440 (mischief committed after preparation made for causing death or hurt), and 506ii (criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Imaan’s lawyers, Zainab Janjua, and Qaiser Imam as well as Wazir’s counsels, Atta Ullah Kundi and Asad Khan appeared before the court. Imam while arguing over the bail application of his client, said that the accused remained in custody for 24 hours but no recovery has been made during the investigation. If the investigators have recovered nothing, then what is the justification for keeping her in custody?

He said that did the accused asked anyone to go and snatch the stick. “Neither we hurled threats nor we damaged government property,” he said.

He requested the court to approve the bail of his client. Prosecutor Atif Rehman, while arguing before the court, objected to the bail application. This is not the stage to argue over the section included in the FIR, he said, adding that the accused addressed the public meeting and she incited the public.

Imaan and Wazir were leading the public meeting, he said, adding that the role of Imaan is clearly written in the FIR. The court, after hearing the arguments of both parties, reserved its judgment.

Later, the court, while announcing its reserved verdict, approved Imaan’s bail and sent Wazir on judicial remand to jail.

