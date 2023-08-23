Six Indian smugglers held inside Pak territory

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Rangers deployed along the international border with India apprehended six Indian smugglers inside Pakistani territory from July 29 to August 3.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), these smugglers/ criminals were trying to smuggle narcotics, weapons, and ammunition into Pakistan.

“It is surprising that these smugglers could cross the heavily fenced border under perpetual surveillance of (the) Indian Border Security Force (BSF),” the military’s media wing stated on Tuesday. The statement further stated that the incident showed likely complicity of the BSF troops in smuggling narcotics and weapons.

