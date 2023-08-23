BAFL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
BIPL 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.45%)
BOP 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
DFML 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
DGKC 51.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FABL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
FFL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
GGL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 98.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.29%)
HUBC 84.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 24.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 30.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.4%)
OGDC 96.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.18%)
PAEL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.67%)
PIBTL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PIOC 91.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
PPL 74.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
PRL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
SNGP 45.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
SSGC 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TELE 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.43%)
UNITY 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,799 Increased By 6.8 (0.14%)
BR30 16,911 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 47,418 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.06%)
KSE30 16,801 Decreased By -26.1 (-0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CM visits under-construction new emergency section of Services Hospital

Recorder Report Published 23 Aug, 2023 05:50am

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, paid a visit to the under-construction new emergency section of Services Hospital where he assessed the progress of the ongoing construction activities in the new emergency area.

Expressing his dissatisfaction over delay in completing the finishing work, he directed that all pending work be expedited, even if it requires round-the-clock efforts. Noticing old beds outside the new emergency section, he expressed his displeasure and instructed for new beds to be provided promptly. He voiced his dissatisfaction with air conditioning system installation and ordered its immediate improvement.

Taking swift action, the CM contacted the Secretary Communication and Works, directing him to enhance the facilities in the new emergency area. He further directed that comprehensive planning should be done to stop the water accumulating in the basement.

He also tasked the Principal of Services Hospital with supervising and ensuring the completion of all tasks with the utmost quality and efficiency.

Moreover, the CM conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas along the Sutlej River. Accompanied by Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman and IG Police Usman Anwar, the tour encompassed an aerial view of Kasur, Okara, Pakpattan, Arifwala, and other affected localities.

He directed that rescue and relief operations be expedited in the affected areas, and all possible measures be taken to safeguard lives. He stressed the necessity of fortifying protective embankments by effectively deploying available resources to ensure the security of the nearby communities. He also gave operational instructions to CS and IG police concerning rescue activities in the impacted areas.

Further, the CM has vehemently condemned the recent terrorist firing incident in South Waziristan. He paid a solemn tribute to the exemplary sacrifice made by the martyred security personnel.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

construction work Mohsin Naqvi Caretaker CM Punjab Services Hospital

Comments

1000 characters

CM visits under-construction new emergency section of Services Hospital

Inflows improved in July: IMF SBA gives comfort level to multilaterals, bilaterals: MEA officials

PM pledges ‘most transparent’ elections

Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill: SC urged to suspend operation of two ‘laws’

Power generation, distribution to provinces: Senate panel seeks briefing from PD

Paper importers level allegations against shipping cos, Customs

Cable car ordeal ends with all on board, mostly children, rescued

Sutlej River attains very high water level: Over 0.25m people evacuated, shifted to safe places

Digital census: PPP, MQM-P say concerned about ‘under-reporting’ of Sindh population

Abhi’s valuation grew to $90m in two years

Tax amnesty scheme beneficiaries: PIC summons FBR chief for not providing information

Read more stories