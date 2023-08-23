CM visits under-construction new emergency section of Services Hospital

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, paid a visit to the under-construction new emergency section of Services Hospital where he assessed the progress of the ongoing construction activities in the new emergency area.

Expressing his dissatisfaction over delay in completing the finishing work, he directed that all pending work be expedited, even if it requires round-the-clock efforts. Noticing old beds outside the new emergency section, he expressed his displeasure and instructed for new beds to be provided promptly. He voiced his dissatisfaction with air conditioning system installation and ordered its immediate improvement.

Taking swift action, the CM contacted the Secretary Communication and Works, directing him to enhance the facilities in the new emergency area. He further directed that comprehensive planning should be done to stop the water accumulating in the basement.

He also tasked the Principal of Services Hospital with supervising and ensuring the completion of all tasks with the utmost quality and efficiency.

Moreover, the CM conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas along the Sutlej River. Accompanied by Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman and IG Police Usman Anwar, the tour encompassed an aerial view of Kasur, Okara, Pakpattan, Arifwala, and other affected localities.

He directed that rescue and relief operations be expedited in the affected areas, and all possible measures be taken to safeguard lives. He stressed the necessity of fortifying protective embankments by effectively deploying available resources to ensure the security of the nearby communities. He also gave operational instructions to CS and IG police concerning rescue activities in the impacted areas.

Further, the CM has vehemently condemned the recent terrorist firing incident in South Waziristan. He paid a solemn tribute to the exemplary sacrifice made by the martyred security personnel.

