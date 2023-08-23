BAFL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
Sizeable business on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 23 Aug, 2023 05:50am

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Tuesday increased the spot rate by Rs 100 per maund and closed it at Rs 18,500 per maund. The local cotton market remained firm and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new crop of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 18,400 to Rs 18,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,300 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 19,200 to Rs 19,500 per maund and the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,700 to Rs 8,800 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 18,300 to Rs 18,500 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,800 to Rs 8,600 per 40 kg.

Around, 400 bales of Mehrab Pur, 1,000 bales of Khair Pur, 800 bales of Rohri were sold at Rs 18,300 to Rs 18,350 per maund, 1600 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 18,300 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 2200 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 18,300 to Rs 18,400 per maund, 800 bales of Mir Pur Khas, 200 bales of Sarkand were sold at Rs 18,300 per maund, 3200 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 18,400 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 400 bales of Daur were sold at Rs 18,300 to Rs 18,400 per maund, 400 bales of Halani were sold at Rs 18,400 per maund, 200 bales of Dera Ghai Khan, 600 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 18,900 per maund, 400 bales of Lodhran, 800 bales of Fort Abbas, 1200 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund, 1800 bales of Vehari were sold at RS 18,900 to Rs 19,000 per maund, 500 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,200 per maund, 400 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 18,900 to Rs 19,000 per maund, 400 bales of Layyah, 200 bales of Sadiqabad were sold at Rs 18,900 per maund, 600 bales of Jalal Pur were sold at Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,100 per maund, 400 bales of Donga Bonga were sold at Rs 19,100 per maund and 200 bales of Ahmed Pur East were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association increased the spot rate by Rs 100 per maund and closed it at Rs 18,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 365 per kg.

