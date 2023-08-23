CPEC projects’ progress reviewed

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Muhammad Sami Saeed reviewed the progress on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

A comprehensive review meeting on the progress of CPEC projects was held under Caretaker Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Saeed at P-Block Secretariat on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by the Secretary for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Syed Zafar Ali Shah, as well as officials from the CPEC Secretariat and the Ministry of Planning and Development.

Dr Nadeem Javaid, Chief Economist and Head of CPEC, provided an in-depth overview of the advancements associated with these projects under CPEC.

The minister underlined that the caretaker government will maintain the pace of pivotal development projects.

In this regard, the minister expressed a fervent commitment to sustain the momentum of ongoing CPEC Projects. Underlining the transformative potential of CPEC, the minister reaffirmed that the caretaker government is mandated to sustain the acceleration of all development initiatives, with CPEC being accorded the utmost precedence.

