==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 47,417.9 High: 47,675.21 Low: 47,359.17 Net Change: 30.06 Volume (000): 73,228 Value (000): 4,762,912 Makt Cap (000) 1,664,136,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,950.79 NET CH (-) 1.31 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,963.62 NET CH (-) 21.44 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,057.77 NET CH (-) 5.33 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,152.00 NET CH (-) 3.2 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,423.24 NET CH (+) 63.58 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,000.55 NET CH (-) 2.25 ------------------------------------ As on: 22-Aug-2023 ====================================

