BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (August 22, 2023). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 23 Aug, 2023 05:50am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (August 22, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                  47,417.9
High:                      47,675.21
Low:                       47,359.17
Net Change:                    30.06
Volume (000):                 73,228
Value (000):               4,762,912
Makt Cap (000)         1,664,136,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,950.79
NET CH                      (-) 1.31
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,963.62
NET CH                     (-) 21.44
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 11,057.77
NET CH                      (-) 5.33
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,152.00
NET CH                       (-) 3.2
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,423.24
NET CH                     (+) 63.58
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,000.55
NET CH                      (-) 2.25
------------------------------------
As on:                   22-Aug-2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

