Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (August 22, 2023). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (August 22, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 47,417.9
High: 47,675.21
Low: 47,359.17
Net Change: 30.06
Volume (000): 73,228
Value (000): 4,762,912
Makt Cap (000) 1,664,136,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,950.79
NET CH (-) 1.31
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,963.62
NET CH (-) 21.44
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,057.77
NET CH (-) 5.33
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,152.00
NET CH (-) 3.2
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,423.24
NET CH (+) 63.58
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,000.55
NET CH (-) 2.25
------------------------------------
As on: 22-Aug-2023
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments