Waqar responds to President’s allegation

Naveed Butt Published 22 Aug, 2023 06:03am

ISLAMAABD: Hours after his removal’s request as secretary to the President, Waqar Ahmed on Monday issued a statement saying that President Dr Arif Alvi neither assented to the Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill, 2023 nor gave a written decision for returning them to Parliament for reconsideration.

Earlier on Monday, the President sought the removal of his secretary, saying his services are no more required and are surrendered to the Establishment Division with immediate effect.

In a letter written to the President, Waqar Ahmed said the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill was received on August 2 and sent to the president on August 3. President Alvi, he added, had the 10-day time to advise on the bill till August 11.

President Alvi says did not sign Official Secrets Amendment Bill 2023, Pakistan Army Amendment Bill 2023

“The Honourable President neither assented to the bill nor gave a written decision for returning the bill for reconsideration by the Parliament. The said file has not been returned to the Office of Secretary to date, ie, 21.08-2023,” the letter stated.

Meanwhile, the Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill was received on August 8 and was moved to the president’s office on August 9.

“It was clearly stated in the Note that the Prime Minister’s advice was received on 08-08-2023 and time of 10 days will be completed on 17.08.2023 (Thursday),” the letter also stated.

However, the letter added that the president neither assented to the bill nor gave a written decision for returning the bill for reconsideration by the Parliament. The secretary further said he “neither delayed abovementioned two bills nor committed any irregularity or negligence.” He added that the files of the bills are still lying with the President’s Office as of Monday (August 21).

He said the president’s decision for the surrender of his services is not based on justice.

“I request that the Honourable President may kindly order an inquiry by the FIA (Federal Investigation Agency) or any other agency to probe the facts and fix the responsibility for any lapse if committed by any officer or official,” he maintained.

parliament President Dr Arif Alvi Waqar Ahmed Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill Pakistan Army Act (Amendment) Bill President staff President Secretary

