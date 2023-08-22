All govt agencies required to implement PCA of imports, exports

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has made it compulsory for all the government agencies integrated with the Pakistan Single Window (PSW) system to implement Post Clearance Audit (PCA) of imports and exports.

Under the new Pakistan Single Window Integrated Risk Management System (IRMS) Rules, 2023, all the government agencies integrated with the PSW system shall put in place a mechanism for PCA of transactions processed through IRMS to ensure compliance with the Customs and other trade related laws and regulations.

The feedback in the light of such audit shall be communicated to the respective Governing Council (GA) Risk Management Committees to review and update risk rules. In case of detection of any anomaly, irregularity, or violation through the PCA, government agencies may initiate such departmental actions against traders or, as the case may be, consignments as stipulated under their respective governing statutes.

PSW integrates digital services with four govt depts

The operating entity shall ensure that relevant data pertaining to the import, export, and transit of all goods and commodities is shared with each government agency to enable PCA of trade transactions. The operating entity shall facilitate regular trainings and capacity building initiatives on PCA for all GAs.

Under the new rules issued by the FBR, the “post clearance audit” or “PCA” means the process of structured examination and other measures by which the Customs and other regulatory agencies satisfy themselves as to the accuracy and authenticity of declarations through the examination of the relevant books, records, business systems and commercial data held by traders and other relevant entities associated with cross border trade after the goods have been released from the Customs and border controls to measure and improve compliance.

Where a government agency is non-cooperative, or fails to implement IRMS, or fails to constitute its Risk Management Committee, or fails to nominate its focal person, or fails to implement policy guidelines regarding IRMS issued by the Governing Council or the operating entity including matters pertaining to joint inspections and PCA, the matter may be placed before the GC for intervention and issuance of appropriate directives, the FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023