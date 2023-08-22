Balochistan caretaker cabinet takes oath

QUETTA: Balochistan Governor Abdul Wali Kakar administered the oath to five members of newly appointed caretaker cabinet in the first phase on Monday.

The oath ceremony was attended by Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Ali Mardan Domki, Chief Secretary Balochistan Qadir Shakeel and senior officers.

The caretaker cabinet five members of Balochistan including Capt Zubair Jamali (retd), Prince Ahmed Ali, Amjad Rasheed, Abdul Qadir Baloch and Jan Achakzai took oath at Governor House.

According to the notification issued by the office of Chief Secretary Balochistan, Chief Minister Balochistan has also appointed three advisers in which Shania Khan was given social welfare and women’s development, Danish Longo has been appointed Irrigation and Umair Hassani as Mines and Mineral resources advisers.