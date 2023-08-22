BAFL 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-6.84%)
Experts for developing ‘Plant Breeders’ Forum’

Recorder Report Published 22 Aug, 2023 06:03am

HYDERABAD: The participants of the two-day seminar on seed have emphasized that a Plant Breeders’ Forum should be developed to enhance research activities in relevance to making quality seeds for all the major crop plants and R&D grants should be allocated with sufficient funding, while Public and Private Partnerships should be developed and strengthened.

A two-day seminar titled “Seed Sector: Challenges and Options” has concluded at a local hotel, under the co-hosting of Sindh Agriculture University and with the support of the Sindh Higher Education Commission.

After five different technical sessions on the second day, the experts presented 10-point recommendations and demanded that research activities be carried forward by establishing a plant breeder’s forum for quality seeds for all major crop plants, while public and private partnerships should be promoted in this regard.

