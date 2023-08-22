Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (August 21, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 47,447.96
High: 48,234.25
Low: 47,432.71
Net Change: 770.54
Volume (000): 84,335
Value (000): 5,949,338
Makt Cap (000) 1,666,978,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,952.10
NET CH (-) 85.07
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,985.06
NET CH (-) 58.45
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,063.10
NET CH (-) 267.44
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,155.20
NET CH (-) 192.74
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,359.66
NET CH (-) 85.05
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,002.80
NET CH (-) 48.47
------------------------------------
As on: 21-Aug-2023
====================================
Comments