BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (August 21, 2023). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 22 Aug, 2023 06:03am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (August 21, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 47,447.96
High:                      48,234.25
Low:                       47,432.71
Net Change:                   770.54
Volume (000):                 84,335
Value (000):               5,949,338
Makt Cap (000)         1,666,978,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,952.10
NET CH                     (-) 85.07
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,985.06
NET CH                     (-) 58.45
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 11,063.10
NET CH                    (-) 267.44
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,155.20
NET CH                    (-) 192.74
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,359.66
NET CH                     (-) 85.05
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,002.80
NET CH                     (-) 48.47
------------------------------------
As on:                   21-Aug-2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

