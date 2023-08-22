KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (August 21, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 47,447.96 High: 48,234.25 Low: 47,432.71 Net Change: 770.54 Volume (000): 84,335 Value (000): 5,949,338 Makt Cap (000) 1,666,978,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,952.10 NET CH (-) 85.07 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,985.06 NET CH (-) 58.45 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,063.10 NET CH (-) 267.44 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,155.20 NET CH (-) 192.74 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,359.66 NET CH (-) 85.05 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,002.80 NET CH (-) 48.47 ------------------------------------ As on: 21-Aug-2023 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023